CONTEXTUAL ADVERTISING MARKET COMPREHENSIVE STUDY EXPLORES HUGE GROWTH IN FUTURE, 2019-2026 PROJECTED TO GROW AT A CAGR OF 18.7% BY GOOGLE, FACEBOOK, MICROSOFT, YAHOO, TWITTER, AMAZON

The Global Contextual Advertising Market is expected to reach USD 420.50 billion by 2025 from USD 106.42 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

List of few players are-: Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Yahoo, Twitter, Amazon, Act-On Software, Simplycast, Flytxt, Infolinks, Adobe Systems, Amobee, Twitter, Media.Net, SimplyCast, Flytxt, Infolinks, Millennial Media, Flurry, SAP among other.

Growing use of social media by peoples

Raising demand for personalized marketing strategies

Growing trend of mobile advertisement

Increasing privacy concerns due to behavioral tracking

Low conversion ratio due to user annoyance

Global Contextual Advertising Market, By Approach (Mobile Devices, Desktops, Digital Billboards), Type (activity-based advertising, location-based advertising, Others), Development (mobile devices, desktops, digital billboards), Industry (consumer goods, retail, and restaurants, telecom and it, banking, financial services, and insurance, media and entertainment, travel, transportation, and automobiles, healthcare, academia and government)

South America

North America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific region

Europe

Part 01: Contextual Advertising Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Contextual Advertising Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Contextual Advertising Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Contextual Advertising Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Contextual Advertising Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Contextual Advertising Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Contextual Advertising Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Contextual Advertising by Countries

