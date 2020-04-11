Coronavirus and Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Industry

Virtual reality (VR), can be denoted as computer-simulated or immersive multimedia reality, imitates an environment that simulates a physical existence in places in real or imagined world, permitting the user to interact in that world. On the other hand, augmented reality (AR) is a direct, indirect or live view of a physical, real-world setting whose elements are supplemented by computer-generated input such as video, sounds, GPS data or graphics. These technologies have transformed the healthcare industry with their implementation in virtual training of surgeons for complex surgeries, phobia buster in mental health treatment, 3D functioning room simulations, and chronic pain management.

The growing incorporation of digitalization and technology in healthcare, rising healthcare spending and focus on delivery of effective health services, and its importance in training healthcare experts are some of the major factors driving the growing adoption of these technologies. The application of these technologies in training medical experts or professionals offers them enhanced understanding of physiology and anatomy and assists in difficult surgeries that involve precision, thus, resulting in lesser trauma and reduced complications. It helps patients to get over their worst phobias and fears through the exposure therapy.

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware Sensors Semiconductors Display and Projectors Cameras Position Tracker Others

Software

By End User

Surgical Application

Rehabilitation and Fitness Management

Training and Education

Patient Care Management

Pharmacy Management

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

Global virtual and augmented reality market has been segmented majorly on the basis of components and applications. On the basis of components the market has been segmented as hardware and software. Hardware segment is further sub divided into sensors, semiconductors, display and projectors, cameras, position tracker and others. Further on the basis of application, the market has been segmented as surgical application, rehabilitation and fitness management, training and medical education, patient care management and pharmacy management and others.

Regional Overview

Geographically, the market has been segmented into four major economies including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America consists of US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe comprises of the major countries including UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific consists of the major countries such as, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia and, Rest of Asia Pacific. LAMEA consists of Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of LAMEA.

Key Players

Google Microsoft Oculus VR Psious Firsthand Technologies Medical Realities DAQRI Augmedix Mindmaxe Atheer

Competitor overview

The lack of funds in the development of the particular hardware hinders a bigger dispersal of applications for training in diverse health domains. Also, the development of low cost software packages to assist the formation and maintenance of virtual environment, and the tools to support the communication with good usability must be considered. The use of these progressive technologies in live surgeries for medical education coupled with pain management and patient monitoring is expected to serve as a market opportunity and is projected to drive the segment significantly.

