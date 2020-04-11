CRITICAL COMMUNICATION MARKET (CAGR 7.9%)- EXPECTATION RISING DEMAND AND CHANGING TRENDS | MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC., TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON

Global critical communication market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The Top Manufacturers/Players Are: Motorola Solutions, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T, Harris Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Cobham Wireless, Inmarsat plc., Hytera Communications (UK) Co. Ltd, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Mentura Group Oy, Tait Communications, Telstra, Ascom, Zenitel, Leonardo S.p.A., Airbus Defence and Space, Simoco Wireless Solutions, Selex ES Inc among others.

Market Drivers:

Developed features of the critical communication network is driving the market growth

Increasing need of modernizing the old equipment is also expected to fuel the growth of this market

Growing adoption of the digital LMR products by commercial and government sectors may boost the market in the forecast period

Rising incidence of terror attacks over the globe is escalating the market growth in the forecast period

Market Restraints:

Limited availability of the bandwidth is expected to restrain the market growth

Increased complexity of the systems and networks due to different communication standards will also hinder the market growth

Higher cost due to lack of the economies of scale may hamper the market demand in the forecast period

Research Methodology:Global Critical Communication Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

