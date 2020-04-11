Early impacts of COVID 19 on Patient Registry Software Market

Patient registry software deals with organized system, that uses observational methods to collect the uniform data (clinical and various other) for evaluation of definite outcomes for population, defined by specific condition, disease, or exposure, and which additionally serves one or more of the predetermined clinical, scientific, or policy purposes.

Number of factors including government initiatives to build the patient registries, increasing pressure to increase the quality of care and reduce the healthcare costs, along with rising adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs), and growing use of the patient registry data for various post-marketing surveillance are propelling the growth of the market. However, data security and privacy related concerns coupled with lack of skilled and trained resources are some of the major factors restraining the growth of this market.

Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/sample-request/patient-registry-software-market-2202

Market Segmentation

By Type

Diabetes

Drugs

Asthma

Cancer

Orthopedic

By Software

Standalone

Integrated

By Delivery Methods

Cloud Based

On-Premise

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

On the basis of type of registry, the patient registry software market is segmented as drug, diabetes, cancer, and asthma and orthopaedic. The diabetes registries segment is projected to account for largest share of the of the patient registry software market in 2019. This is predominantly attributed to the growing prevalence of various chronic diseases, rising awareness about importance of the patient registries, growing government initiatives to construct disease registries, and the increasing adoption of the EHRs across the globe.

Similarly, based on type of the software, the market has been segmented as two segments, namely, integrated and standalone software. The standalone software segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the rising need and focus on safeguarding an integrated healthcare system.

Regional Overview

North America commanded the major market share of patient registry software market in 2019. The high market share is largely attributed to the digital infrastructure development for the healthcare and the electronic health record implementation in the U.S..

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period OF 2020 TO 2026. The growth is primarily driven by the huge population base, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, developments in healthcare systems, and due to increasing government initiatives for modernization of the healthcare infrastructures. Additionally, continuing research activities in the region generate demand for the registry databases and, consequently, patient registry software in region.

Key Players

Dacima Software Inc., FIGmd, Inc., Global Vision Technologies, Inc., Image Trend, Inc., IQVIA, Liasion Technologies, McKensson Corporation, Syneos Health, and Velos Inc.

Know More About COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on this Market

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/enquiry/patient-registry-software-market-2202

Competitor overview

Owing to the better outcomes and increased quality of care in 21st century, the market players around the world are considering for cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver the technology-enabled, patient-centred healthcare solutions, both outside and inside the hospital walls. Furthermore, due to widespread applications, including non-clinical and clinical, electronic health records have attracted the attention from various government sources. Various federal policies, programs and actions are being introduced by the governments of various developed and developing countries around the world, in order to achieve progress in the healthcare services.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.1.1 Market Sypnosis

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Overview

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Primary Research

3.4.1 Primary Interviews and Information Gathering Process

3.4.2 Breakdown of Primary Respondents

3.5 Forecasting Techniques

3.6 Research Methodology for Market Size Estimation

3.6.1 Bottom-up Approach

3.6.2 Top-down Approach

3.7 Data Triangulation

3.8 Validation

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 High Adoption Rate of Electronic Health Records (Ehrs)

4.2.2 Increased Government Initiatives for the Implementation of Patient Registries

4.2.3 Growing Use of Patient Registry Data for Post-marketing Surveillance

4.2.4 Rising Pressure to Improve the Quality of Care and Reduce Healthcare Costs

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Privacy- and Data Security-related Concerns

4.3.2 Lack of Trained and Skilled Resources

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing Number of Accountable Care Organizations

4.4.2 Shifting Focus Toward Patient-powered Research Networks (Pprns)

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Inputs

5.2.2 Software Development Process

5.2.3 Output

5.2.4 Marketing and Distribution

5.2.5 Post-selling Services

Continued…………

Ask for Your Specific Company Profile and Country Level Customization on Reports.

Access Complete Report Details of “Patient Registry Software Market, By Type (Diabetes, Drugs, Asthma, Cancer, Orthopaedic), By Software (Standalone, integrated) By delivery methods (Cloud based, On-Premise) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026”@ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/reports/patient-registry-software-market-2202

About Data Library Research:

Data Library Research is an market research company that helps to find its passion for helping brands grow, discover, and transform. As a market research company, we take gratification by providing our clients with a detail insights report and data that will genuinely make a difference to the client business. Our mission is just one and very well defined that we want to help our clients to predict their business environment in the market so that they will able to make strategies and make their decision successful.

Our market analyst teams are esoteric with various types of reports in their respective industries. Data Library Research will help you to refine and research on all parameters, and also help to locate the full range of reports. We review the scope and methodology of the reports you choose and give you the in-depth information and advice to ensure the client to make the right purchase decision.

We want our client to make wholehearted and long term business decisions. Data Library Research are committed to deliver their output from market research studies which are based on fact-based and relevant research across the globe. We offer premier market research services that cover all industries verticals, including agro-space defense, agriculture, and food, automotive, basic material, consumer, energy, life science, manufacturing, service, telecom, education, security, technology. We make sure that we make an honest attempt to provide clients an objective strategic insight, which will ultimately result in excellent outcomes.

Contact US:

Alex Pandit,

Senior Manager International Sales and Marketing

Data Library Research

[email protected]

Ph: +13523530818 (US)

www.datalibraryresearch.com