Farm Animal Drugs Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2025

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Global Farm Animal Drugs Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Farm Animal Drugs market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Farm Animal Drugs market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Farm Animal Drugs market. All findings and data on the global Farm Animal Drugs market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Farm Animal Drugs market available in different regions and countries.

The authors of the report have segmented the global Farm Animal Drugs market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Farm Animal Drugs market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Farm Animal Drugs market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

the demand for quality pharmaceuticals and food security that fuel the increased adoption of farm animal drugs.

North America is poised to grow at a healthy 7.1% CAGR in terms of market value over the forecast period, with the anti-infective product type segment dominating the market in this region

The anti-infective product type segment is expected to witness higher growth and this trend is anticipated to continue through the forecast period. The North America region seems favourable for the farm animal drugs market. The anti-infective segment is estimated to reach a value of over US$ 1500 Mn in 2017 to project a high CAGR of 8.9% till 2027, and reach a value of more than US$ 3500 Mn by 2027 end in the North America regional market. Whereas, the parasiticides segment is estimated to be valued a bit less than US$ 1100 Mn in 2017 to reach a market value higher than US$ 2100 Mn in 2027. This reflects a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Canada and the United States show a higher contribution to the growth of the farm animal drugs market and are the most lucrative markets with a 1.0 Market Share Index. Many key players such as Zoetis, Elanco Animal Health, Merck and Phibro Animal Health Corporation in the farm animal drugs market in North America are coming up with new developments considering the potential of this region in terms of growth per year.

The anti-infective segment by product type dominates the global farm animal drugs market throughout the forecasted timeline, becoming the most lucrative segment to reflect a market attractiveness index of more than 2.8. The market share of the anti-infective and parasiticides segment is estimated to be 35.5% and 24.5% of the global farm animal drugs market in 2017.

A number of factors are contributing to the growth of the farm animal drugs market on a global scale

The major factors impacting the growth of the global farm animal drugs market include a rising demand for fresh meat; a focus on animal health, which ensures their protection from various infectious diseases with the administration of several drugs; and pain administration, which is an important aspect in animal health. Moreover, high demand for proteins obtained from animals along with a rise in demand for horse meat especially in Eastern Europe is contributing to the growth of the global farm animal drugs market. In Eastern Europe, horse meat is a preferred choice and a viable substitute to cattle meat. The increase in livestock, for example in Brazil, poultry farming in Australia, as well as unfortunate events such as an outbreak of bird flu and avian influenza that need immediate drug administration together aid the growth in adoption of farm animal drugs, thereby impacting the global farm animal drugs market. Asia Pacific is also a major contributor to global market growth as more drugs are required in this region. APAC is known for its growing animal industry, which is affected by zillions of diseases that necessitate treatment – this in turn drives the farm animal drugs market in this region.The anti-infective segment by product type is expected to gain 393 BPS in its market share while the parasiticides segment will gain 61 basis points, owing to a rapid increase in drugs used to treat farm animals. Various factors, their relevance, and impact on the global farm animal drugs market are considered. Factors such as investments in anti-infectives, the rate of treatment of animals, the number of animals affected with diseases, research in drug development for the animal sector, growth of product portfolios of several key players, government regulations and spending etc., are slated to have a varied impact on the market. Out of these factors, the number of animals affected with diseases show highest impact followed by the rate of treatment of animals. The global farm animal drugs market reflects an incremental opportunity of US$ 10,563 Mn from 2017 till 2027 and an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 765 Mn in 2018 over 2017.

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Farm Animal Drugs Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Farm Animal Drugs Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

