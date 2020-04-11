Fiber Cement Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit, Mahaphant, Elementia, Everest Industries

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Fiber Cement market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Fiber Cement market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Fiber Cement market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Fiber Cement market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.
The competitive landscape of the global Fiber Cement market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Fiber Cement market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fiber Cement Market Research Report: James Hardie, Etex Group, Cembrit, Mahaphant, Elementia, Everest Industries, Saint-Gobain, Hume Cemboard Industries, HeaderBoard Building Materials, Soben board, SCG Building Materials, Kmew, PENNY PANEL, Nichiha, Lato JSC, Visaka Industries
Global Fiber Cement Market by Type: Low Density Fiber Cement, Medium Density Fiber Cement, High Density Fiber Cement
Global Fiber Cement Market by Application: Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings
The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Fiber Cement market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Fiber Cement market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Fiber Cement market.
Key Questions Answered by the Report
What will be the size of the global Fiber Cement market in 2025?
What is the current CAGR of the global Fiber Cement market?
Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Fiber Cement market?
Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Fiber Cement market?
Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
Which are the top players currently operating in the global Fiber Cement market?
How will the market situation change in the coming years?
What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
What is the growth outlook of the global Fiber Cement market?
Table Of Content
1 Fiber Cement Market Overview
1.1 Fiber Cement Product Overview
1.2 Fiber Cement Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Low Density Fiber Cement
1.2.2 Medium Density Fiber Cement
1.2.3 High Density Fiber Cement
1.3 Global Fiber Cement Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Fiber Cement Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Fiber Cement Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Fiber Cement Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Fiber Cement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Fiber Cement Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Fiber Cement Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Fiber Cement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Fiber Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Fiber Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Fiber Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Fiber Cement Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Fiber Cement Industry
1.5.1.1 Fiber Cement Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Fiber Cement Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Fiber Cement Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Fiber Cement Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Fiber Cement Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Fiber Cement Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Fiber Cement Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Fiber Cement Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Fiber Cement Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Fiber Cement Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Fiber Cement Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Fiber Cement as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Fiber Cement Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Fiber Cement Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Fiber Cement Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Fiber Cement Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Fiber Cement Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Fiber Cement Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Fiber Cement Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Fiber Cement Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Fiber Cement Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Fiber Cement Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Fiber Cement Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Fiber Cement Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Fiber Cement by Application
4.1 Fiber Cement Segment by Application
4.1.1 Commercial Buildings
4.1.2 Residential Buildings
4.2 Global Fiber Cement Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Fiber Cement Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Fiber Cement Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Fiber Cement Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Fiber Cement by Application
4.5.2 Europe Fiber Cement by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Fiber Cement by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement by Application
5 North America Fiber Cement Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Fiber Cement Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Fiber Cement Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fiber Cement Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Fiber Cement Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Fiber Cement Business
10.1 James Hardie
10.1.1 James Hardie Corporation Information
10.1.2 James Hardie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 James Hardie Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 James Hardie Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.1.5 James Hardie Recent Development
10.2 Etex Group
10.2.1 Etex Group Corporation Information
10.2.2 Etex Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Etex Group Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 James Hardie Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.2.5 Etex Group Recent Development
10.3 Cembrit
10.3.1 Cembrit Corporation Information
10.3.2 Cembrit Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Cembrit Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Cembrit Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.3.5 Cembrit Recent Development
10.4 Mahaphant
10.4.1 Mahaphant Corporation Information
10.4.2 Mahaphant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Mahaphant Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Mahaphant Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.4.5 Mahaphant Recent Development
10.5 Elementia
10.5.1 Elementia Corporation Information
10.5.2 Elementia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Elementia Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Elementia Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.5.5 Elementia Recent Development
10.6 Everest Industries
10.6.1 Everest Industries Corporation Information
10.6.2 Everest Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Everest Industries Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Everest Industries Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.6.5 Everest Industries Recent Development
10.7 Saint-Gobain
10.7.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information
10.7.2 Saint-Gobain Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Saint-Gobain Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Saint-Gobain Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.7.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development
10.8 Hume Cemboard Industries
10.8.1 Hume Cemboard Industries Corporation Information
10.8.2 Hume Cemboard Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Hume Cemboard Industries Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Hume Cemboard Industries Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.8.5 Hume Cemboard Industries Recent Development
10.9 HeaderBoard Building Materials
10.9.1 HeaderBoard Building Materials Corporation Information
10.9.2 HeaderBoard Building Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 HeaderBoard Building Materials Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 HeaderBoard Building Materials Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.9.5 HeaderBoard Building Materials Recent Development
10.10 Soben board
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Fiber Cement Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Soben board Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Soben board Recent Development
10.11 SCG Building Materials
10.11.1 SCG Building Materials Corporation Information
10.11.2 SCG Building Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 SCG Building Materials Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 SCG Building Materials Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.11.5 SCG Building Materials Recent Development
10.12 Kmew
10.12.1 Kmew Corporation Information
10.12.2 Kmew Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Kmew Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Kmew Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.12.5 Kmew Recent Development
10.13 PENNY PANEL
10.13.1 PENNY PANEL Corporation Information
10.13.2 PENNY PANEL Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 PENNY PANEL Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 PENNY PANEL Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.13.5 PENNY PANEL Recent Development
10.14 Nichiha
10.14.1 Nichiha Corporation Information
10.14.2 Nichiha Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Nichiha Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Nichiha Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.14.5 Nichiha Recent Development
10.15 Lato JSC
10.15.1 Lato JSC Corporation Information
10.15.2 Lato JSC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Lato JSC Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Lato JSC Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.15.5 Lato JSC Recent Development
10.16 Visaka Industries
10.16.1 Visaka Industries Corporation Information
10.16.2 Visaka Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 Visaka Industries Fiber Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Visaka Industries Fiber Cement Products Offered
10.16.5 Visaka Industries Recent Development
11 Fiber Cement Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Fiber Cement Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Fiber Cement Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
