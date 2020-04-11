Glass Fiber Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2026| Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), CPIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Glass Fiber market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Glass Fiber market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Glass Fiber market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Glass Fiber market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1630410/global-glass-fiber-market

The competitive landscape of the global Glass Fiber market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Glass Fiber market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Glass Fiber Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), CPIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nippon Electric Glass, Johns Mansville, Nittobo, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Sichuan Weibo, Jiangsu Jiuding, Lanxess, Changzhou Tianma, Ahlstrom

Global Glass Fiber Market by Type: General-Purpose Glass Fibers, Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Global Glass Fiber Market by Application: Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Glass Fiber market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Glass Fiber market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Glass Fiber market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1630410/global-glass-fiber-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Glass Fiber market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Glass Fiber market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Glass Fiber market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Glass Fiber market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Glass Fiber market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Glass Fiber market?

Table Of Content

1 Glass Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Glass Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Glass Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 General-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.2.2 Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

1.3 Global Glass Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Glass Fiber Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Glass Fiber Industry

1.5.1.1 Glass Fiber Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Glass Fiber Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Glass Fiber Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Glass Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Glass Fiber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Glass Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Glass Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Glass Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Glass Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Glass Fiber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Glass Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Glass Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Glass Fiber Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Glass Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Glass Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Glass Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Glass Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Glass Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Glass Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Glass Fiber by Application

4.1 Glass Fiber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Construction

4.1.2 Transportation

4.1.3 Industrial

4.1.4 Consumer

4.1.5 Wind Power

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Glass Fiber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Glass Fiber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Glass Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Glass Fiber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Glass Fiber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Glass Fiber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Glass Fiber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber by Application

5 North America Glass Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Glass Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Glass Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Glass Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Glass Fiber Business

10.1 Owens Corning

10.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

10.1.2 Owens Corning Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

10.2 Jushi Group

10.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Jushi Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 Jushi Group Recent Development

10.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

10.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Recent Development

10.4 CPIC

10.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information

10.4.2 CPIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 CPIC Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 CPIC Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 CPIC Recent Development

10.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

10.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

10.5.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Recent Development

10.6 PPG Industries

10.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.7 Nippon Electric Glass

10.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Recent Development

10.8 Johns Mansville

10.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

10.8.2 Johns Mansville Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Johns Mansville Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Johns Mansville Recent Development

10.9 Nittobo

10.9.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

10.9.2 Nittobo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Nittobo Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Nittobo Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.9.5 Nittobo Recent Development

10.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Glass Fiber Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Recent Development

10.11 Binani-3B

10.11.1 Binani-3B Corporation Information

10.11.2 Binani-3B Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Binani-3B Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.11.5 Binani-3B Recent Development

10.12 Sichuan Weibo

10.12.1 Sichuan Weibo Corporation Information

10.12.2 Sichuan Weibo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Sichuan Weibo Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Sichuan Weibo Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.12.5 Sichuan Weibo Recent Development

10.13 Jiangsu Jiuding

10.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding Recent Development

10.14 Lanxess

10.14.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

10.14.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Lanxess Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Lanxess Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.14.5 Lanxess Recent Development

10.15 Changzhou Tianma

10.15.1 Changzhou Tianma Corporation Information

10.15.2 Changzhou Tianma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Changzhou Tianma Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Changzhou Tianma Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.15.5 Changzhou Tianma Recent Development

10.16 Ahlstrom

10.16.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information

10.16.2 Ahlstrom Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Ahlstrom Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Ahlstrom Glass Fiber Products Offered

10.16.5 Ahlstrom Recent Development

11 Glass Fiber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Glass Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Glass Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.