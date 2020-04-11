Here’s why Location Based Services Market is Surging; Must Know External Factor Analysis

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Location Based Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Location Based Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Location Based Services. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), AT&T Inc. (United States), International Business Machines Corporation (United States), Qualcomm Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Apple, Inc. (United States) and Bharti Airtel, LTD. (India).

Location-based services are the type of services offered through a mobile phone and take into account the device’s geographical location. They typically offer information or entertainment. They are largely dependent on the mobile user’s location, the primary objective of the service provider’s system is to determine where the user is. There are numerous applications of location-based services including local news, points of interest, directions, directory assistance, fleet management, emergency, asset tracking, location-sensitive building, and local advertisement, among others. The rise in the use of location-based mobile advertising is one of the major factor contributing to the growth of the market.

Market Trend

The Increasing Popularity of Cloud-Based Big Data Analytics

Market Drivers

Increasing Competitiveness and Higher Adoption of Bi Solutions

Higher Adoption of LBS and RTLS for Various Industry Applications

The rise in the Use of Location-Based Mobile Advertising

Increasing Use of Social Media Marketing

The proliferation of Location-Based Apps among Consumers

Opportunities

Evolution of IoT

Increasing Demand for Wearable Devices

Support from Government for Encouraging the Use of RTLS and LBS Technologies

New Opportunities in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector

Restraints

High Costs of RTLS

Legal and Privacy Concerns

Challenges

Privacy and Security Concerns

Connectivity and Data Integration Issues

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

Lack of Awareness, Expertise, and Other Operational Challenges

Mobile App Data Privacy Concerns

The Global Location Based Services is segmented by following Product Types:

Application (Location-based Advertising, Business Intelligence & Analytics, Social Networking & Entertainment, Mapping & Navigation, Local Search & Information, Others {Disaster Management, and Emergency Support}), Technology (Assisted GPS {A-GPS}, GPS, Enhanced GPS {E-GPS}, Enhanced Observed Time Difference {E-OTD}, Observed Time Difference {OTD}, Cell ID, Wi-Fi, Others {Bluetooth, Enhanced cell ID, and Geofencing}), Location Type (Outdoor, Indoor), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), End User (Transportation, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Government & Defense, Others {Education, BFSI, and Oil & Gas})

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Location Based Services Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Location Based Services market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Location Based Services Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Location Based Services

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Location Based Services Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Location Based Services market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Location Based Services Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Location Based Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

