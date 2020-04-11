Insect Growth Regulators Market Intelligence Report Includes Dynamics, Products, Application 2019-2025

The study on the Insect Growth Regulators Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Insect Growth Regulators Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Insect Growth Regulators Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Insect Growth Regulators Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Key players in the insect growth regulators market include Bayer Crop Science AG, Dow Chemicals Company, Syngenta AG, Sumitomo Chemicals, etc. Some of the regional players in insect growth regulators market include Adama Agricultural Solutions, Valent USA Corporation, Central Garden & Pet Co., and Russell IPM.

Many small scale companies have started their operations in various regions such as China, India, and Brazil, etc. where they are manufacturing insect growth regulators with hundreds of different formulations, which have different selectivity for a range of insects and show varied results depending upon the species of insects the products are used on. Market leaders, on the other hand, are keeping it straight and simple by developing insect growth regulators for common insects such as ants, cockroaches, and mosquitoes, making their share in the market higher than regional competitors. Bayer, for example, in Dec 2018, has received a WHO pre-qualification for Fludora Fusion, an insect growth regulator to combat malaria-causing mosquitoes. Syngenta, in April 2019, announced that their new insect growth regulators having a novel mode of action to address malarial vectors, and are currently under the primary phase of research. The companies have also divested from other businesses to concentrate on a narrower product portfolio, including insect growth regulators' business. Bayer divested from its animal health business with a sale to Elanco for US$ 7.6 Bn. Dow Chemicals Company also divested its acetone derivatives business to concentrate on other lucrative products of the company, including insect growth regulators.

Even after being in fierce competition, companies in the insect growth regulators market are always ready to join hands with other players to create opportunities for both counterparts. One such recent example is Valent USA, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemicals, which signed distribution agreements with another insect growth regulators manufacturing and distribution company, NuFarm, in Sept 2018, making Nufarm an exclusive distributor for a broad portfolio of Valent’s products including insect growth regulators.

