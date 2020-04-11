Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019-2025

In 2018, the market size of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) .
This report studies the global market size of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) market, the following companies are covered:
Key Segments Covered
By product type, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:
-
RIBCs
-
Metal
-
Paperboard
-
Plastic
-
Composite
-
-
FIBCs
-
Flexitanks
-
Bags
-
By material, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:
-
Metal & Paperboard
-
Plastic
-
LDPE/LLDPE
-
HDPE
-
Polypropylene
-
PVC
-
By capacity, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:
-
RIBCs
-
Up to 1,000 L
-
1,000 to 1,500 L
-
Above 1,500 L
-
-
FIBCs
-
Up to 500 KG
-
500 to 1,000 KG
-
1,000 to 1,500 KG
-
Above 1,500 KG
-
By content type, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:
-
Fluid
-
Solid
By end use, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:
-
Industrial Chemicals
-
Hazardous
-
Non-hazardous
-
-
Petroleum & Lubricants
-
Paints, Inks, & Dyes
-
Food & Beverage
-
Waste Disposal
-
Building & Construction
-
Others
By region, the global intermediate bulk containers market is segmented into:
-
North America
-
US
-
Canada
-
-
Latin America
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Rest of Latin America
-
-
Europe
-
Germany
-
Italy
-
France
-
U.K.
-
Spain
-
Benelux
-
Russia
-
Rest of Europe
-
-
East Asia
-
Japan
-
South Korea
-
China
-
-
South Asia
-
Thailand
-
Indonesia
-
India
-
Malaysia
-
Rest of South Asia
-
-
Middle East & Africa
-
Saudi Arabia
-
Turkey
-
Northern Africa
-
South Africa
-
Rest of MEA
-
-
Oceania
-
Australia
-
New Zealand
-
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
