Microchip Market 2020: Professional Survey & Competitive Dynamics – Life Technologies Corp, Fluidigm Corporation., Agilent Technologies Inc. and Others

Key Players Mentioned at the Microchip Market Trends Report:

Abbott Laboratories

Life Technologies Corp

Fluidigm Corporation.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Affymetrix Inc

Illumina, Inc.

Biomerieux SA

Microchip Market: Segmentation

The report gives a breakdown of the Microchip market segments. The industry is divided by product type, application and region.

Applications:

Diagnostic Applications
Drug Discovery
Genomics
Proteomics
Others

Diagnostic Applications

Drug Discovery

Genomics

Proteomics

Others

Types:

Lab-On-A Chip Microarray
Protein Microarray
DNA Microarray
Tissue Biochips
Carbohydrate Biochips

Lab-On-A Chip Microarray

Protein Microarray

DNA Microarray

Tissue Biochips

Carbohydrate Biochips

Microchip Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

