Mobile Phone Insurance Market Is Thriving Worldwide | SoftBank, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust

Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AIG, Apple, AXA, Asurion, Assurant, Hollard Group, Chubb (ACE), SoftBank, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust & Aviva.

Based on regions, North America and Europe are relatively mature market which are navigating the market. In 2018, total North America Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 10625 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% from 2013 to 2018. Total Europe Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 6795 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 11.72% from 2013 to 2018. APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market, especially for the rapid growing China and India market. In 2018, total APAC Mobile Phone Insurance Market Size is estimated to be 4111 Million USD, growing at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2013.

Based on sales channels, in an effort to boost the uptake of mobile phone insurance, wireless carriers and insurance providers have extensively enhanced their insurance offerings with the addition of location tracking, data protection/recovery features and integrated technical support. The success of mobile phone insurance plans has driven several wireless carriers, to invest in the sales of other insurance products through mobile phones and their retail outlets. New insurance models are also beginning to emerge. Device OEMs are beginning to invest in tailored plans to suit the specific requirements of certain regional markets.

In 2018, the global Mobile Phone Insurance market size was 20200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 44000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Mobile Phone Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Mobile Phone Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Overview:

If you are involved in the Mobile Phone Insurance industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Physical Damage, Theft & Loss & Others, , Wireless Carrier, Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers & Other Channels and major players.

Mobile Phone Insurance Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Mobile Phone Insurance research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 ; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Mobile Phone Insurance market are shown below:

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Wireless Carrier, Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers & Other Channels

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Physical Damage, Theft & Loss & Others

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – AIG, Apple, AXA, Asurion, Assurant, Hollard Group, Chubb (ACE), SoftBank, Allianz Insurance, AmTrust & Aviva

If opting for the Global version of Mobile Phone Insurance Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Mobile Phone Insurance market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Mobile Phone Insurance near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Mobile Phone Insurance market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Mobile Phone Insurance market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Mobile Phone Insurance market, Applications [Physical Damage, Theft & Loss & Others], Market Segment by Types , Wireless Carrier, Mobile Phone Operators & Retailers & Other Channels;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Mobile Phone Insurance Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Mobile Phone Insurance Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

