Nifedipine Market Is Finally Realizing Its Untapped Potential

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Pfizer (PFE), Bayer (BAYN), Actavis (United States), Teva (Israel), Shyndec (China), Honglin Pharma (China), Qingdao Huanghai Pharmaceutical (China), Yabao (China), Global Pharm (United States) and Huazhong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (China).

What is Nifedipine?

Nifedipine belongs to a calcium channel blocker that comes under the dihydropyridine subclass. Primary uses of nifedipine are anti-hypertensive and anti-anginal medications. It relaxes the muscles of heart and blood vessels Nifedipine is used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure) and angina (chest pain). Nifedipine tablets come in an extended-release form and sustained released form of the drug. Nifedipine is also available in immediate-release oral capsules. They are also available in a generic drug. Nifedipine is used to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, also used as part of combination therapy.

Market Drivers

Increasing No Of Hypertension Patient

Rising Use In Combination Therapy

Market Trend

Used As A Second Line Of Treatment In Vasospastic Angina

Restraints

Problems Like Edema, Allergic Reaction, Low Blood Pressure Or Low Heart Rate, And Liver Damage Found

Drug-Drug Reactions Occur With The Following Categories That is Antibiotics, Antifungal Drugs, Antifungal Drugs, Antiviral Drugs

Lower Shelf Life

Opportunities

Availability In Generic Dose Also

Growing Government Support

Challenges

Short-Acting Nifedipine Is No Longer Considered Appropriate

Damages The Blood Vessels Of The Brain

Major Market Developments:

In August 2019 Bayer acquires BlueRock Therapeutics to build a leading position in cell therapy. Bayer AG and BlueRock Therapeutics announced an agreement under which Bayer will fully acquire BlueRock Therapeutics, a privately held US-headquartered biotechnology company focused on developing engineered cell therapies in the fields of neurology, cardiology, and immunology.

In January 2020 granted approval for Bayer application for nifurtimox to treat pediatric patients with Chagas.A new formulation for the weight-adjusted treatment of pediatric Chagas patients age 0-18 targets most vulnerable patient group / Submission based on results of CHICO phase III clinical study of nifurtimox in pediatric patients with Chagas disease as well as pre-clinical data / Fight against Neglected Tropical Diseases part of Bayer’s Sustainability Strategy.

FDA approved following indication for nifedipine , that is Chronic stable angina, Vasospastic angina, and Hypertension. While in April 2019 FDA approved 30mg, 60mg, 90mg strengths tablets.

Increasing no of hypertension patients due to different reasons. The manufacturing companies have strong competition to earn the profit. Top companies, therefore, acquiring small firms to increase the overall business of the company. While mergers are another option to be in the market and catch the profit margins.

Increasing no of hypertension patients due to different reasons. The manufacturing companies have strong competition to earn the profit. Top companies, therefore, acquiring small firms to increase the overall business of the company. While mergers are another option to be in the market and catch the profit margins.

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

The regular update in report considering latest influencing factors allows industry participant to receive latest edition with additional chapter / commentary dictating latest scenario, economic slowdown and COVID-19 impact on overall industry.

The Global Nifedipine segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Initial dose(30 to 60 mg orally once a day), Maintenance dose (30 to 90 mg orally once a day), Maximum dose (Up to 120 mg/day)), Application (Heart Failure, Raynauds Syndrome, Cephalalgia, Bronchial Asthma, Hypertension, Angina Pectoris Prophylaxis, Angina Pectoris, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension), Availability of dose (10mg, 20mg, 30mg, 60mg, 90mg), Drug Delivery (Nifedipine Controlled-Release Tablets, Nifedipine Extended Action Tablets)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

