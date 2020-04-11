Peppermint Oil Market : Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2019– 2025

Indepth Study of this Peppermint Oil Market

Fact.MR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Peppermint Oil . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Peppermint Oil market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the peppermint oil market provides the users with a concise list of the market players in the peppermint oil marketplace. Few of the profiled players in the peppermint oil market report are Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils, Green Fields Oil Factory, IL Health & Beauty Natural Oils Co. Inc., Aromaaz International, Aksuvital, Natures Natural India, Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Biolandes, Greenleaf Extractions Pvt Ltd, The Lebermuth Company, Synthite Industries Ltd., doTerra and Bio Extracts (Pvt) Ltd. are among the top companies operating in the global peppermint oil market.

The peppermint oil market is marked by manufacturers engaged in foraying new business ventures, procuring certifications and strengthening their R&D facilities. For example, in 2017, Synthite Group, a global provider of spices and essential oil ventured into the personal care segment and is likely to begin the production of soaps and hair oil. The Lebermuth Company has recently received a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certification which is expected to enhance consumer trust of Lebermuth’s fragrance and flavor ingredients. Another global leader in the peppermint oil market, doTERRA, recently inaugurated an Agriculture Laboratory in Nepal with an aim to contribute to strengthening agriculture education and increasing farmers’ access to advanced technology.

Definition

Peppermint oil is extracted from the peppermint plant which is a hybrid mint of watermint and spearmint. Peppermint oil contains high concentrations of menthone and pulegone that have natural pesticide characteristics. Along with its well-known cooling effect, peppermint oil is studied for its carminative effect and short-term treatment of irritable bowel syndrome and other minor ailments.

About the Report

Fact.MR has compiled a study of the peppermint oil market and published a report titled, “Peppermint Oil Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Market insights 2017 to 2022”. The peppermint oil market report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the peppermint oil market which includes a thorough assessment of prevailing trends in the essential oil industry, future opportunities, market drivers and challenges are covered.

