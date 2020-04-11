Phosphate Esters Market Size, Growth Evolution, Trends, Demand, Analysis, Segment and Forecasts Report, 2026

Increasing demand for food owing to the growing population coupled with decreasing cultivable land has boosted the demand for various fertilizers, herbicides and insecticides and indirectly for phosphate ester. Phosphate esters are widely used as pesticides, herbicides and insecticides. However, owing to the toxic nature of phosphate esters many governments and regulatory bodies have banned the usage of these pesticides on the crops. The rise in hazardous effect of phosphate esters on animals and microbes has restrained the growth of the market in this particular segment. However, different forms of phosphate esters are used in the residential landscaping, agriculture, public recreation areas and public health pest control programs such as mosquito eradication. Despite of having several positive effects on the productivity there are stringent restrictions regarding its application. In U.K. the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affiars is principally responsible for regulating the various uses of the phosphate esters for the agricultural use. Phosphate esters are also used for manufacturing a wide range of plasticizers and additives. Other bodies that are involved in regulating the research as well as use of phosphate ester include the Health and Safety Executive, the Veterinary Products Committee, the Committee on Safety of Medicines, the Advisory Committee on Pesticides and the Committee on Toxicity. Usage of phosphate esters as a therapeutic agent is widely studied in the various research institutes.

Asia pacific is the major manufacture of the phosphate ester mainly due to the presence of small scale manufacturers in China. North America and Europe have stringent regulations regarding manufacturing as well as usage of phosphate ester. Thus owing to the presence of few manufacturers in North American and Europe, there is low production in this region.

The Dow Chemical Company, Ashland Inc., Akzo Nobel Chemicals Inc., Colonial Chemical, Inc. and Stepan Company are some of the key participants of the global phosphate esters market. The companyÃ¢â¬â¢s are more focused towards research and development as they are keen to introduce new products in the market. The companyÃ¢â¬â¢s are trying to develop products with reduced toxicity level such that it can comply with the stringent regulations.

The key insights of the Phosphate Esters market report: