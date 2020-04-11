Physical Security Market 2019-2025: Industry Analysis By Top Players, Types, Key Regions And Applications

The recent study on the Physical Security market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Physical Security market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Physical Security market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Physical Security market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Physical Security market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Physical Security market.

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Physical Security market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Physical Security market across different geographies such as:

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing physical security products and providing physical security services. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the physical security market based on their 2012 revenue. Some of the major players profiled in the report include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Morpho SA, Genetec, Hikvision Digital Technology, Cisco Systems, Pelco, Honeywell Security Group, Assa Abloy, Tyco International Ltd, EMC Corporation, MacAfee, IBM, CSC, Nice Systems, Vidsys and Siemens, among others.

The global physical security market is segmented as below:

Intrusion detection and prevention Video surveillance Analog Cameras IP Cameras Digital video recorders (DVRs) Close circuit television (CCTV) Encoders Storage Network video recorders (NVRs) Intrusion detection Panels Detectors Keypads Accessories Intruder alarms and locks



Access control Biometrics Fingerprint recognition Facial recognition Iris recognition Others (voice, signature, hand geometry, so on) RFID Active RFID Passive RFID Interrogators Card based access control Smart cards and readers Proximity cards and readers Controllers Others (touch screens and keypads, barcodes, magnetic stripes, so on)



Others Fire and life safety Visitor management Backup power



Physical security information management (PSIM)

Management analysis and modeling software

Video surveillance as a service (VSaaS)

Remote management services

Technical support

Public safety answering point (PSAP)

Security consulting

Public alert and warning system

Others (data source, hosted access control, managed access control, alert notification, mobile security management)

Transportation and logistics Aviation Rail Ports Road and city traffic New starts



Government and public sector

Control centers

Utilities/ energy markets Fossil generation facilities Oil and gas facilities Liquid natural gas facilities (import and export regulations and market analysis) Nuclear power Solar Wind Hydro electric



Chemical facilities

Industrial (manufacturing sector excluding chemical facilities)

Retail

Business organizations (including IT sector)

Hospitality and casinos

Others (stadiums, educational and religious infrastructure, healthcare organizations)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Physical Security market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Physical Security market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Physical Security market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Physical Security market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Physical Security market establish their foothold in the current Physical Security market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Physical Security market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Physical Security market solidify their position in the Physical Security market?

