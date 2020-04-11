Polyimide (PI) Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| DowDuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Technology

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Polyimide (PI) market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Polyimide (PI) market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Polyimide (PI) market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Polyimide (PI) market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1630429/global-polyimide-pi-market

The competitive landscape of the global Polyimide (PI) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Polyimide (PI) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyimide (PI) Market Research Report: DowDuPont, SABIC, Ube Industries, Kaneka Corporation, Taimide Technology, SKCKOLONPI, Mitsui Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Asahi Kasei, Saint-Gobain, Evonik, HiPolyking, Wanda Cable, Qinyang Tianyi Chemical, Honghu Shuangma, Kying Industrial Materials, Changzhou Sunchem, Huaqiang Insulating Materials, Qianfeng, Jiangsu Yabao

Global Polyimide (PI) Market by Type: Plastic, Film, Resin, Coating, Others

Global Polyimide (PI) Market by Application: Aerospace Industry, Electrical Industry, Automotive Industry, Medical Industry, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Polyimide (PI) market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Polyimide (PI) market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Polyimide (PI) market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1630429/global-polyimide-pi-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Polyimide (PI) market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Polyimide (PI) market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Polyimide (PI) market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Polyimide (PI) market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Polyimide (PI) market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Polyimide (PI) market?

Table Of Content

1 Polyimide (PI) Market Overview

1.1 Polyimide (PI) Product Overview

1.2 Polyimide (PI) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plastic

1.2.2 Film

1.2.3 Resin

1.2.4 Coating

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Polyimide (PI) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Polyimide (PI) Industry

1.5.1.1 Polyimide (PI) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Polyimide (PI) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Polyimide (PI) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyimide (PI) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyimide (PI) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyimide (PI) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyimide (PI) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyimide (PI) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyimide (PI) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polyimide (PI) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyimide (PI) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyimide (PI) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyimide (PI) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Polyimide (PI) by Application

4.1 Polyimide (PI) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aerospace Industry

4.1.2 Electrical Industry

4.1.3 Automotive Industry

4.1.4 Medical Industry

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Polyimide (PI) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polyimide (PI) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyimide (PI) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polyimide (PI) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polyimide (PI) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) by Application

5 North America Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyimide (PI) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Polyimide (PI) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyimide (PI) Business

10.1 DowDuPont

10.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 DowDuPont Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DowDuPont Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.2 SABIC

10.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information

10.2.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 SABIC Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 DowDuPont Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.2.5 SABIC Recent Development

10.3 Ube Industries

10.3.1 Ube Industries Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ube Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ube Industries Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.3.5 Ube Industries Recent Development

10.4 Kaneka Corporation

10.4.1 Kaneka Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kaneka Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kaneka Corporation Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.4.5 Kaneka Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Taimide Technology

10.5.1 Taimide Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Taimide Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Taimide Technology Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.5.5 Taimide Technology Recent Development

10.6 SKCKOLONPI

10.6.1 SKCKOLONPI Corporation Information

10.6.2 SKCKOLONPI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 SKCKOLONPI Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.6.5 SKCKOLONPI Recent Development

10.7 Mitsui Chemicals

10.7.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.7.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

10.8.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Corporation Information

10.8.2 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.8.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Development

10.9 Asahi Kasei

10.9.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.9.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Asahi Kasei Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.9.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.10 Saint-Gobain

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyimide (PI) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Saint-Gobain Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

10.11 Evonik

10.11.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.11.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Evonik Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Evonik Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.11.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.12 HiPolyking

10.12.1 HiPolyking Corporation Information

10.12.2 HiPolyking Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 HiPolyking Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.12.5 HiPolyking Recent Development

10.13 Wanda Cable

10.13.1 Wanda Cable Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wanda Cable Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wanda Cable Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wanda Cable Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.13.5 Wanda Cable Recent Development

10.14 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical

10.14.1 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Corporation Information

10.14.2 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.14.5 Qinyang Tianyi Chemical Recent Development

10.15 Honghu Shuangma

10.15.1 Honghu Shuangma Corporation Information

10.15.2 Honghu Shuangma Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Honghu Shuangma Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.15.5 Honghu Shuangma Recent Development

10.16 Kying Industrial Materials

10.16.1 Kying Industrial Materials Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kying Industrial Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Kying Industrial Materials Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Kying Industrial Materials Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.16.5 Kying Industrial Materials Recent Development

10.17 Changzhou Sunchem

10.17.1 Changzhou Sunchem Corporation Information

10.17.2 Changzhou Sunchem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Changzhou Sunchem Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.17.5 Changzhou Sunchem Recent Development

10.18 Huaqiang Insulating Materials

10.18.1 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Corporation Information

10.18.2 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.18.5 Huaqiang Insulating Materials Recent Development

10.19 Qianfeng

10.19.1 Qianfeng Corporation Information

10.19.2 Qianfeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Qianfeng Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.19.5 Qianfeng Recent Development

10.20 Jiangsu Yabao

10.20.1 Jiangsu Yabao Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jiangsu Yabao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide (PI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Jiangsu Yabao Polyimide (PI) Products Offered

10.20.5 Jiangsu Yabao Recent Development

11 Polyimide (PI) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyimide (PI) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyimide (PI) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.