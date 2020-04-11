Prebiotics Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Prebiotics market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Prebiotics market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Prebiotics market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Prebiotics market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Prebiotics market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Prebiotics market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Prebiotics Market Research Report: Beneo, Xylem Inc, Cosucra, Friesland Campina Domo, Yakult Pharmaceutical, Ingredion, Nissin, NFBC, Clasado BioSciences, Tate & Lyle, Danisco, Wacker, Roquette, Beghin Meiji, Baolingbao, Nikon Shikuhin KaKo, QHT, Hayashiabara, Longlive

Global Prebiotics Market by Type: Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS), Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), Others

Global Prebiotics Market by Application: Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Prebiotics market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Prebiotics market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Prebiotics market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Prebiotics market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Prebiotics market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Prebiotics market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Prebiotics market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Prebiotics market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Prebiotics market?

Table Of Content

1 Prebiotics Market Overview

1.1 Prebiotics Product Overview

1.2 Prebiotics Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fructose -oligosaccharide (FOS)

1.2.2 Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Prebiotics Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Prebiotics Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Prebiotics Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Prebiotics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Prebiotics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Prebiotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Prebiotics Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Prebiotics Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Prebiotics Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Prebiotics Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Prebiotics Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Prebiotics Industry

1.5.1.1 Prebiotics Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Prebiotics Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Prebiotics Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Prebiotics Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Prebiotics Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Prebiotics Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Prebiotics Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Prebiotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Prebiotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Prebiotics Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Prebiotics Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Prebiotics as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Prebiotics Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Prebiotics Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Prebiotics Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Prebiotics Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Prebiotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Prebiotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Prebiotics Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Prebiotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Prebiotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Prebiotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Prebiotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Prebiotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Prebiotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Prebiotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Prebiotics by Application

4.1 Prebiotics Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food & Beverage

4.1.2 Dietary Supplements

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Prebiotics Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Prebiotics Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Prebiotics Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Prebiotics Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Prebiotics by Application

4.5.2 Europe Prebiotics by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Prebiotics by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics by Application

5 North America Prebiotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Prebiotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Prebiotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Prebiotics Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Prebiotics Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Prebiotics Business

10.1 Beneo

10.1.1 Beneo Corporation Information

10.1.2 Beneo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Beneo Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Beneo Prebiotics Products Offered

10.1.5 Beneo Recent Development

10.2 Xylem Inc

10.2.1 Xylem Inc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Xylem Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Xylem Inc Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Beneo Prebiotics Products Offered

10.2.5 Xylem Inc Recent Development

10.3 Cosucra

10.3.1 Cosucra Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cosucra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Cosucra Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Cosucra Prebiotics Products Offered

10.3.5 Cosucra Recent Development

10.4 Friesland Campina Domo

10.4.1 Friesland Campina Domo Corporation Information

10.4.2 Friesland Campina Domo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Friesland Campina Domo Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Friesland Campina Domo Prebiotics Products Offered

10.4.5 Friesland Campina Domo Recent Development

10.5 Yakult Pharmaceutical

10.5.1 Yakult Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

10.5.2 Yakult Pharmaceutical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Yakult Pharmaceutical Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Yakult Pharmaceutical Prebiotics Products Offered

10.5.5 Yakult Pharmaceutical Recent Development

10.6 Ingredion

10.6.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

10.6.2 Ingredion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Ingredion Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Ingredion Prebiotics Products Offered

10.6.5 Ingredion Recent Development

10.7 Nissin

10.7.1 Nissin Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nissin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Nissin Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Nissin Prebiotics Products Offered

10.7.5 Nissin Recent Development

10.8 NFBC

10.8.1 NFBC Corporation Information

10.8.2 NFBC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 NFBC Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 NFBC Prebiotics Products Offered

10.8.5 NFBC Recent Development

10.9 Clasado BioSciences

10.9.1 Clasado BioSciences Corporation Information

10.9.2 Clasado BioSciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Clasado BioSciences Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Clasado BioSciences Prebiotics Products Offered

10.9.5 Clasado BioSciences Recent Development

10.10 Tate & Lyle

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Prebiotics Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tate & Lyle Prebiotics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development

10.11 Danisco

10.11.1 Danisco Corporation Information

10.11.2 Danisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Danisco Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Danisco Prebiotics Products Offered

10.11.5 Danisco Recent Development

10.12 Wacker

10.12.1 Wacker Corporation Information

10.12.2 Wacker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Wacker Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Wacker Prebiotics Products Offered

10.12.5 Wacker Recent Development

10.13 Roquette

10.13.1 Roquette Corporation Information

10.13.2 Roquette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Roquette Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Roquette Prebiotics Products Offered

10.13.5 Roquette Recent Development

10.14 Beghin Meiji

10.14.1 Beghin Meiji Corporation Information

10.14.2 Beghin Meiji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Beghin Meiji Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Beghin Meiji Prebiotics Products Offered

10.14.5 Beghin Meiji Recent Development

10.15 Baolingbao

10.15.1 Baolingbao Corporation Information

10.15.2 Baolingbao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Baolingbao Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Baolingbao Prebiotics Products Offered

10.15.5 Baolingbao Recent Development

10.16 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo

10.16.1 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Corporation Information

10.16.2 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Prebiotics Products Offered

10.16.5 Nikon Shikuhin KaKo Recent Development

10.17 QHT

10.17.1 QHT Corporation Information

10.17.2 QHT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 QHT Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 QHT Prebiotics Products Offered

10.17.5 QHT Recent Development

10.18 Hayashiabara

10.18.1 Hayashiabara Corporation Information

10.18.2 Hayashiabara Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Hayashiabara Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Hayashiabara Prebiotics Products Offered

10.18.5 Hayashiabara Recent Development

10.19 Longlive

10.19.1 Longlive Corporation Information

10.19.2 Longlive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Longlive Prebiotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Longlive Prebiotics Products Offered

10.19.5 Longlive Recent Development

11 Prebiotics Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Prebiotics Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Prebiotics Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

