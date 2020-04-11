Radio Frequency Identification Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The Radio Frequency Identification market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Radio Frequency Identification market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.
The market report, titled ‘Global Radio Frequency Identification Market Research Report 2019 – By Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications, Region and Forecast to 2025′, recently added to the market research repository of details in-depth past and present analytical and statistical data about the global Radio Frequency Identification market. The report describes the Radio Frequency Identification market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market’s growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Radio Frequency Identification market, and an analysis of the market’s downstream and upstream value and supply chains.
The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Radio Frequency Identification market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.
The key manufacturers covered in this Radio Frequency Identification market report:
On the basis of application, the global RFID market can be segmented into logistics & transportation, aerospace & defence, automotive, retail & consumer goods, agriculture, healthcare, government and others. The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the overall RFID market by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the RFID market is predominantly driven by the rising need for efficient supply chain management in the developing economies of South East Asia & Others of APAC, Middle East & Africa and China. In the healthcare sector, the focus on RFID technology for the tracking and classification of medical instruments is rising, and this is expected to drive the demand for the technology. The adoption of RFID technology by customers of aircrafts, such as Airbus, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Defence, for improving supply chain visibility, asset management & utilization, work-in-process (WIP) tracking, improved maintenance tracking and efficient logistics & manufacturing operations has increased.
At present, the vendors in the market are focusing on the integration of RFID with IoT to be able to identify an object and its real-time location. Some of the market vendors in the global RFID market include Zebra Technologies Corporation; HID Global Corporation; Thin Film Electronics ASA; Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.; GAO RFID Inc.; Impinj, Inc.; Xerox Corporation; Omni-ID; Alien Technology, LLC and Molex, LLC.
Key developments in the RFID market
In January 2017, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched Zebra SmartSense RFID for application in the retail sector for identifying and tracking the location of merchandise, associates and shoppers in a retail store in real-time
In May 2017, HID Global Corporation launched IoT solutions to offer enterprises solutions for asset management and equipment management. HID Location Services is used for item management, and it monitors the location and movement of assets & equipment across multiple locations or in a particular area
In February 2017, Impinj, Inc. entered into a partnership with STANELY Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare products, to integrate Impinj’s Platform with MobileView Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) software platform to offer RFID products for application in the healthcare industry.
In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Radio Frequency Identification report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Radio Frequency Identification market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Radio Frequency Identification market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.
