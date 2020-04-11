Salmonella Testing Market to Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing to Heightened Product Innovations and Forecast 2015 to 2021

Salmonella, a gram-negative facultative rod-shaped bacterium, is found in human and animal intestines. Most people get infected with salmonella by eating contaminated food such as raw meat, infected poultry and seafood, raw eggs, and contaminated fruits and vegetables. Salmonella infection causes diseases and conditions such as typhoid, paratyphoid, and food poisoning. Major symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, dehydration, and abdominal cramps that usually occur within 8 to 72 hours after ingesting contaminated food. Most people recover without treatment. However, sometimes diarrhea and dehydration may become severe and the patient may need medical attention. Elderly people, infants, and people who have a weak immune system due to disease such as AIDS, sickle cell disease, malaria, and corticosteroids get affected more easily by salmonella infection.

The salmonella testing procedure includes detection and isolation, and confirmation and identification of the bacteria. In the detection and isolation stage, animal feces and water sources are tested for the bacteria. Moreover, large number of food ingredients and food products are routinely tested by the food industry, especially meat products, eggs, and dairy products for the detection of salmonella in these items. Salmonella testing methods include traditional and rapid detection methods. It takes 3 to 5 days to detect the presence of salmonella in a source using the tradititional methods, while the rapid detection method takes up to 48 hours to the detect the presence of salmonella.

The global salmonella testing market is categorized based on various technologies used to detect the bacteria, food type, and end user. Based on technology, the report covers traditional and rapid technologies. Rapid technology includes polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based testing, immunoassay-based testing, convenience-based testing, and DNA hybridization. Based on food type, the market comprises meat and poultry, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and others. Based on end user, the market covers hospitals, public health labs, physician offices, and commercial labs.

In terms of geography, North America has the largest market for salmonella testing, followed by Europe. This is due to implementation of stringent food safety regulations that track every testing procedure of food materials during every stage of food production and processing, rise in foodborne diseases, technological advancements in testing procedures, and improved healthcare infrastructure in the region. The salmonella testing market in Asia is expected to experience a high growth rate over the next few years due to developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of foodborne diseases, and growing research and development activities on salmonella testing in the region. Moreover, growing demographics and economies in developing countries such as India and China are also expected to drive the salmonella testing market in Asia. However, lack of food control infrastructure and resources in developing countries inhibits the growth of the market.

Rising awareness about food- and waterborne diseases and growing food industry are some of the major drivers of the salmonella testing market. Also, implementation of food safety regulations across the world and technological innovations in bacterial detection technologies is fuelling the growth of this market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rising number of collaborations and partnerships, and new product launches are some of the latest trends in the global salmonella testing market.

