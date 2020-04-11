Scandium Oxide Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2026| Rusal, Stanford Materials, Metallica Minerals, Platina Resources, Scandium International Mining

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Scandium Oxide market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Scandium Oxide market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Scandium Oxide market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Scandium Oxide market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Scandium Oxide market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Scandium Oxide market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Scandium Oxide Market Research Report: Rusal, Stanford Materials, Metallica Minerals, Platina Resources, Scandium International Mining, DNI Metals, Great Western Minerals Group, Intermix-Met, CODOS, Hunan Oriental Scandium, Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM), CNMC Pgma (Guangxi), Ganzhou Kemingrui

Global Scandium Oxide Market by Type: Scandium oxide 99.90%, Scandium oxide 99.99%, Scandium oxide 99.999%, Scandium oxide 99.9995%

Global Scandium Oxide Market by Application: Aluminum-Scandium Alloys, High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps, Lasers, SOFCs, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Scandium Oxide market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Scandium Oxide market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Scandium Oxide market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Scandium Oxide market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Scandium Oxide market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Scandium Oxide market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Scandium Oxide market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Scandium Oxide market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Scandium Oxide market?

Table Of Content

1 Scandium Oxide Market Overview

1.1 Scandium Oxide Product Overview

1.2 Scandium Oxide Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Scandium oxide 99.90%

1.2.2 Scandium oxide 99.99%

1.2.3 Scandium oxide 99.999%

1.2.4 Scandium oxide 99.9995%

1.3 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Scandium Oxide Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Scandium Oxide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Scandium Oxide Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Scandium Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Scandium Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Scandium Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Scandium Oxide Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Scandium Oxide Industry

1.5.1.1 Scandium Oxide Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Scandium Oxide Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Scandium Oxide Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Scandium Oxide Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Scandium Oxide Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Scandium Oxide Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Scandium Oxide Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Scandium Oxide Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Scandium Oxide Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Scandium Oxide Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Scandium Oxide Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Scandium Oxide as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Scandium Oxide Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Scandium Oxide Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Scandium Oxide Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Scandium Oxide Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Scandium Oxide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Scandium Oxide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Scandium Oxide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Scandium Oxide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Scandium Oxide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Scandium Oxide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Scandium Oxide by Application

4.1 Scandium Oxide Segment by Application

4.1.1 Aluminum-Scandium Alloys

4.1.2 High-Intensity Metal Halide Lamps

4.1.3 Lasers

4.1.4 SOFCs

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Scandium Oxide Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Scandium Oxide Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Scandium Oxide Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Scandium Oxide Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Scandium Oxide by Application

4.5.2 Europe Scandium Oxide by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Scandium Oxide by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide by Application

5 North America Scandium Oxide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Scandium Oxide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Scandium Oxide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Scandium Oxide Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Scandium Oxide Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Scandium Oxide Business

10.1 Rusal

10.1.1 Rusal Corporation Information

10.1.2 Rusal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Rusal Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Rusal Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.1.5 Rusal Recent Development

10.2 Stanford Materials

10.2.1 Stanford Materials Corporation Information

10.2.2 Stanford Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Stanford Materials Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Rusal Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.2.5 Stanford Materials Recent Development

10.3 Metallica Minerals

10.3.1 Metallica Minerals Corporation Information

10.3.2 Metallica Minerals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Metallica Minerals Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Metallica Minerals Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.3.5 Metallica Minerals Recent Development

10.4 Platina Resources

10.4.1 Platina Resources Corporation Information

10.4.2 Platina Resources Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Platina Resources Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Platina Resources Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.4.5 Platina Resources Recent Development

10.5 Scandium International Mining

10.5.1 Scandium International Mining Corporation Information

10.5.2 Scandium International Mining Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Scandium International Mining Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Scandium International Mining Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.5.5 Scandium International Mining Recent Development

10.6 DNI Metals

10.6.1 DNI Metals Corporation Information

10.6.2 DNI Metals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 DNI Metals Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 DNI Metals Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.6.5 DNI Metals Recent Development

10.7 Great Western Minerals Group

10.7.1 Great Western Minerals Group Corporation Information

10.7.2 Great Western Minerals Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Great Western Minerals Group Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Great Western Minerals Group Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.7.5 Great Western Minerals Group Recent Development

10.8 Intermix-Met

10.8.1 Intermix-Met Corporation Information

10.8.2 Intermix-Met Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Intermix-Met Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Intermix-Met Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.8.5 Intermix-Met Recent Development

10.9 CODOS

10.9.1 CODOS Corporation Information

10.9.2 CODOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 CODOS Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 CODOS Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.9.5 CODOS Recent Development

10.10 Hunan Oriental Scandium

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Scandium Oxide Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hunan Oriental Scandium Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hunan Oriental Scandium Recent Development

10.11 Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM)

10.11.1 Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM) Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM) Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.11.5 Huizhou Top Metal Materials (TOPM) Recent Development

10.12 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi)

10.12.1 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Corporation Information

10.12.2 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.12.5 CNMC Pgma (Guangxi) Recent Development

10.13 Ganzhou Kemingrui

10.13.1 Ganzhou Kemingrui Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ganzhou Kemingrui Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Ganzhou Kemingrui Scandium Oxide Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Ganzhou Kemingrui Scandium Oxide Products Offered

10.13.5 Ganzhou Kemingrui Recent Development

11 Scandium Oxide Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Scandium Oxide Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Scandium Oxide Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.