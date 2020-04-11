Scenarios of impact of Coronavirus on Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

The API Market is one of the growing market in the pharmaceutical industry. Patent expiration of some of the major pharmaceutical and continuous need for generic drugs are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Based on type, the API market is divided as synthetic API and Biotech API. Synthetic segment is further segmented into innovative API and Generic APis. Synthetic API due to increasing demand from the pharmaceutical industry accounts for the major market share in 2011. Innovative APIs commands the major market share, while the increasing demand for generic production is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical API developing industry undergoes period of rapid change because of multiple factors. For instance, patent expiry in top selling pharmaceuticals, the ever changing nature of the drugs being manufactured and the surge in API manufacturing from the emerging regions.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Generic

Innovative

By Synthesis

Synthetic

Biotech

By Product

Hormone

mAb

Biosimilar

By Drug

OTC

Rx

By Manufacturer

Merchant

Captive

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

In a periodic study of majority drugs for patients, API marketing has deemed to be a good factor in driving growth of Market. Demand for Research and innovation has led to production of drugs with Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (HPAPI) and other biologically similar products creating opportunities in the field of API market.

On the basis of route of synthesis, the Global API market is divided into two broad categories: synthetic chemicals API and biopharmaceuticals API. Innovative synthetic chemical API and generic synthetic chemical API form primary segments of the synthetic chemical API market. In 2011 the innovative segment accounts for a higher share of almost 60% in the market. However, their share is expected to decline to about 50% in 2016,

Regional Overview

Being most exceptional part of every formulated end product, Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) has become an imperative section of entire pharmaceutical industry. The increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, rising importance of the generics, and growing uptake of biopharmaceuticals are few of the major factors that are driving the growth of global APIs market. On other hand, the unfavourable price control policies for the drugs across various countries and increasing penetration of counterfeit drugs are anticipated to restrain growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Players

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Sandoz Lonza Group-AG DSM Dr. Reddy’s Lab Ltd. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Competitor overview

Major players of this market are Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Israel), Sandoz (Switzerland) (generic subsidiary of Novartis), Lonza Group-AG (Switzerland), DSM (Netherland), Dr. Reddy’s Lab Ltd. (India) and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany). Generic sales are expanding as consequence of expansion in emerging pharmaceutical markets such as APAC, LatAm and Eastern Europe.

Pfizer is one of leading players in global API industry. The position of the company is attributed to its thorough product portfolio. The company has strong brand image that gives it competitive edge over the other players. Furthermore, in order to continue to be competitive and strengthen the market position, company primarily emphases on adopting both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as agreements, collaborations, partnerships, product approvals, and acquisitions

Table of Contents

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.1.1 Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases

4.1.1.2 Growth in Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA)

4.1.1.3 Rising acceptance and uptake of biopharmaceuticals

4.1.1.4 Growing importance of generics

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.2.1 Stringent regulatory policies

4.1.2.2 Adverse drug price control policies across numerous countries

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.3.1 Emerging biosimilar market

4.2 Increasing scope for high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients

4.3 Macroeconomic indicators

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.2.1 Research &Development

5.2.2 Manufacturing

5.2.3 Distribution

5.2.4 Marketing & Sales

5.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

5.3 Demand & Supply: Gap Analysis

5.4 Pricing Analysis

Continued…………

