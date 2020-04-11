Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Will Hit Big Revenues over 2020-2026| Huntsman, SPI, BASF, United Coatings, Technical Urethanes

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1630500/global-spray-polyurea-elastomer-spua-market

The competitive landscape of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Research Report: Huntsman, SPI, BASF, United Coatings, Technical Urethanes, Bayer, Futura, SWD, DowDuPont, ILSAN (APTECH), Qingdao Jialian, AMMT, Supe

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market by Type: Universal, Waterproof

Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market by Application: Industrial anti – corrosion, Building waterproofing, Wear-resistant lining, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1630500/global-spray-polyurea-elastomer-spua-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) market?

Table Of Content

1 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Overview

1.1 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Product Overview

1.2 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Universal

1.2.2 Waterproof

1.3 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Industry

1.5.1.1 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) by Application

4.1 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial anti – corrosion

4.1.2 Building waterproofing

4.1.3 Wear-resistant lining

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) by Application

5 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Business

10.1 Huntsman

10.1.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

10.1.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Huntsman Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Huntsman Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.1.5 Huntsman Recent Development

10.2 SPI

10.2.1 SPI Corporation Information

10.2.2 SPI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 SPI Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Huntsman Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.2.5 SPI Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BASF Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 United Coatings

10.4.1 United Coatings Corporation Information

10.4.2 United Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 United Coatings Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 United Coatings Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.4.5 United Coatings Recent Development

10.5 Technical Urethanes

10.5.1 Technical Urethanes Corporation Information

10.5.2 Technical Urethanes Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Technical Urethanes Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Technical Urethanes Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.5.5 Technical Urethanes Recent Development

10.6 Bayer

10.6.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.6.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Bayer Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Bayer Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.6.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.7 Futura

10.7.1 Futura Corporation Information

10.7.2 Futura Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Futura Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Futura Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.7.5 Futura Recent Development

10.8 SWD

10.8.1 SWD Corporation Information

10.8.2 SWD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SWD Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SWD Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.8.5 SWD Recent Development

10.9 DowDuPont

10.9.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.9.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 DowDuPont Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 DowDuPont Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.9.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.10 ILSAN (APTECH)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 ILSAN (APTECH) Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 ILSAN (APTECH) Recent Development

10.11 Qingdao Jialian

10.11.1 Qingdao Jialian Corporation Information

10.11.2 Qingdao Jialian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Qingdao Jialian Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Qingdao Jialian Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.11.5 Qingdao Jialian Recent Development

10.12 AMMT

10.12.1 AMMT Corporation Information

10.12.2 AMMT Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 AMMT Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 AMMT Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.12.5 AMMT Recent Development

10.13 Supe

10.13.1 Supe Corporation Information

10.13.2 Supe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Supe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Supe Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Products Offered

10.13.5 Supe Recent Development

11 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Spray Polyurea Elastomer (SPUA) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.