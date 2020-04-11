Synthetic Leather Market 2020: Regional Insights, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2026| Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Synthetic Leather market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Synthetic Leather market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2019-2025 and historical period 2015-2019. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global Synthetic Leather market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Synthetic Leather market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global Synthetic Leather market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Synthetic Leather market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Synthetic Leather Market Research Report: Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Bayer, Shandong Friendship, Wangkang Group, Asahi Kasei, Duksung, Daewon Chemical, Filwel, Kolon, San Fang Chemical, Nanya, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anhui Anli, Fujian Tianshou, Shandong Jinfeng, Yantai Wanhua, Shandong Tongda, Jiaxing Hexin, Xiefu new materials, Huafeng Group, Wenzhou Huanghe, Meisheng Industrial, Xiamen Hongxin, Fujian Huayang, Sanling, Hongdeli

Global Synthetic Leather Market by Type: PVC, Normal PU, Microfiber PU, Ecological Function PU

Global Synthetic Leather Market by Application: Sport Shoes, Bags, Furniture, Car Interiors, Sports Goods

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global Synthetic Leather market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global Synthetic Leather market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global Synthetic Leather market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

What will be the size of the global Synthetic Leather market in 2025?

What is the current CAGR of the global Synthetic Leather market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Synthetic Leather market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Synthetic Leather market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Synthetic Leather market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Synthetic Leather market?

Table Of Content

1 Synthetic Leather Market Overview

1.1 Synthetic Leather Product Overview

1.2 Synthetic Leather Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PVC

1.2.2 Normal PU

1.2.3 Microfiber PU

1.2.4 Ecological Function PU

1.3 Global Synthetic Leather Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Synthetic Leather Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Synthetic Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Synthetic Leather Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Synthetic Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Synthetic Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Synthetic Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Synthetic Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Synthetic Leather Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Synthetic Leather Industry

1.5.1.1 Synthetic Leather Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Synthetic Leather Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Synthetic Leather Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Synthetic Leather Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Synthetic Leather Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Synthetic Leather Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Synthetic Leather Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Synthetic Leather Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Synthetic Leather Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Synthetic Leather Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Synthetic Leather Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Synthetic Leather as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Synthetic Leather Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Synthetic Leather Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Synthetic Leather Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Synthetic Leather Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Synthetic Leather Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Synthetic Leather Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Synthetic Leather Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Synthetic Leather Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Synthetic Leather Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Synthetic Leather Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Synthetic Leather Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Synthetic Leather Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Synthetic Leather by Application

4.1 Synthetic Leather Segment by Application

4.1.1 Sport Shoes

4.1.2 Bags

4.1.3 Furniture

4.1.4 Car Interiors

4.1.5 Sports Goods

4.2 Global Synthetic Leather Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Synthetic Leather Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Synthetic Leather Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Synthetic Leather Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Synthetic Leather by Application

4.5.2 Europe Synthetic Leather by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Synthetic Leather by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather by Application

5 North America Synthetic Leather Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Synthetic Leather Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Synthetic Leather Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Synthetic Leather Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Synthetic Leather Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic Leather Business

10.1 Kuraray

10.1.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

10.1.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Kuraray Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Kuraray Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.1.5 Kuraray Recent Development

10.2 Toray

10.2.1 Toray Corporation Information

10.2.2 Toray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Toray Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Kuraray Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.2.5 Toray Recent Development

10.3 Teijin

10.3.1 Teijin Corporation Information

10.3.2 Teijin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Teijin Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Teijin Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.3.5 Teijin Recent Development

10.4 Bayer

10.4.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Bayer Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Bayer Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.4.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.5 Shandong Friendship

10.5.1 Shandong Friendship Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shandong Friendship Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Shandong Friendship Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Shandong Friendship Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.5.5 Shandong Friendship Recent Development

10.6 Wangkang Group

10.6.1 Wangkang Group Corporation Information

10.6.2 Wangkang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Wangkang Group Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Wangkang Group Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.6.5 Wangkang Group Recent Development

10.7 Asahi Kasei

10.7.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

10.7.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Asahi Kasei Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Asahi Kasei Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.7.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

10.8 Duksung

10.8.1 Duksung Corporation Information

10.8.2 Duksung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Duksung Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Duksung Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.8.5 Duksung Recent Development

10.9 Daewon Chemical

10.9.1 Daewon Chemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Daewon Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Daewon Chemical Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Daewon Chemical Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.9.5 Daewon Chemical Recent Development

10.10 Filwel

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Synthetic Leather Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Filwel Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Filwel Recent Development

10.11 Kolon

10.11.1 Kolon Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kolon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Kolon Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Kolon Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.11.5 Kolon Recent Development

10.12 San Fang Chemical

10.12.1 San Fang Chemical Corporation Information

10.12.2 San Fang Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 San Fang Chemical Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 San Fang Chemical Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.12.5 San Fang Chemical Recent Development

10.13 Nanya

10.13.1 Nanya Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nanya Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Nanya Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Nanya Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.13.5 Nanya Recent Development

10.14 Wenzhou Imitation Leather

10.14.1 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Corporation Information

10.14.2 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.14.5 Wenzhou Imitation Leather Recent Development

10.15 Anhui Anli

10.15.1 Anhui Anli Corporation Information

10.15.2 Anhui Anli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Anhui Anli Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Anhui Anli Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.15.5 Anhui Anli Recent Development

10.16 Fujian Tianshou

10.16.1 Fujian Tianshou Corporation Information

10.16.2 Fujian Tianshou Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Fujian Tianshou Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Fujian Tianshou Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.16.5 Fujian Tianshou Recent Development

10.17 Shandong Jinfeng

10.17.1 Shandong Jinfeng Corporation Information

10.17.2 Shandong Jinfeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Shandong Jinfeng Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Shandong Jinfeng Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.17.5 Shandong Jinfeng Recent Development

10.18 Yantai Wanhua

10.18.1 Yantai Wanhua Corporation Information

10.18.2 Yantai Wanhua Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.18.5 Yantai Wanhua Recent Development

10.19 Shandong Tongda

10.19.1 Shandong Tongda Corporation Information

10.19.2 Shandong Tongda Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Shandong Tongda Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Shandong Tongda Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.19.5 Shandong Tongda Recent Development

10.20 Jiaxing Hexin

10.20.1 Jiaxing Hexin Corporation Information

10.20.2 Jiaxing Hexin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 Jiaxing Hexin Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Jiaxing Hexin Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.20.5 Jiaxing Hexin Recent Development

10.21 Xiefu new materials

10.21.1 Xiefu new materials Corporation Information

10.21.2 Xiefu new materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Xiefu new materials Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Xiefu new materials Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.21.5 Xiefu new materials Recent Development

10.22 Huafeng Group

10.22.1 Huafeng Group Corporation Information

10.22.2 Huafeng Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Huafeng Group Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Huafeng Group Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.22.5 Huafeng Group Recent Development

10.23 Wenzhou Huanghe

10.23.1 Wenzhou Huanghe Corporation Information

10.23.2 Wenzhou Huanghe Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Wenzhou Huanghe Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Wenzhou Huanghe Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.23.5 Wenzhou Huanghe Recent Development

10.24 Meisheng Industrial

10.24.1 Meisheng Industrial Corporation Information

10.24.2 Meisheng Industrial Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Meisheng Industrial Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Meisheng Industrial Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.24.5 Meisheng Industrial Recent Development

10.25 Xiamen Hongxin

10.25.1 Xiamen Hongxin Corporation Information

10.25.2 Xiamen Hongxin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Xiamen Hongxin Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Xiamen Hongxin Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.25.5 Xiamen Hongxin Recent Development

10.26 Fujian Huayang

10.26.1 Fujian Huayang Corporation Information

10.26.2 Fujian Huayang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Fujian Huayang Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Fujian Huayang Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.26.5 Fujian Huayang Recent Development

10.27 Sanling

10.27.1 Sanling Corporation Information

10.27.2 Sanling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.27.3 Sanling Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.27.4 Sanling Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.27.5 Sanling Recent Development

10.28 Hongdeli

10.28.1 Hongdeli Corporation Information

10.28.2 Hongdeli Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.28.3 Hongdeli Synthetic Leather Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.28.4 Hongdeli Synthetic Leather Products Offered

10.28.5 Hongdeli Recent Development

11 Synthetic Leather Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Synthetic Leather Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Synthetic Leather Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

