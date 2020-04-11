Temporary Health Insurance Market: Know Applications Supporting Impressive Growth

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Temporary Health Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Temporary Health Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Global Temporary Health Insurance. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Allianz (Germany), Zurich (Switzerland), BUPA (United Kingdom), United Health group (United States), Anthem (United States), CVS health (United States), Cigna (United States), Humana (United States), Centene (United States) and Wellcare health plans (United States).

Temporary health insurance refers to the insurance with limited durations. It ranges from one month to a year. It is provided to the people who need to bridge a gap in longer term plans. In addition, it is used by the people who are ineligible under the parents plan and the ones who are switching the employers. However, temporary health insurance does not cover all the benefits and offers lower premium to the individuals. It provides coverage for preventive care, doctor visits, urgent care, and emergency care. These benefits are increasing the demand among the individuals.

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of diseases is fueling the market growth

Lower premiums and a degree of flexibility is fuelling the market growth

Market Trend

Introduction of advanced technologies such as robotic process automation, and Artificial intelligence

Restraints

Exclusion of some expensive medical treatments

Opportunities

Provision for private as well as public sector employees

Rising medical costs in private sector

Challenges

Denial of coverage due to health history or current conditions

The Global Temporary Health Insurance is segmented by following Product Types:

End users (Individuals, Corporate, Others), Services (Inpatient treatment, Outpatient treatment, Medical assistance, Others), Service providers (Public health insurance providers, Private health insurance providers), Distribution channel (Online, Financial institutions)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Temporary Health Insurance Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Temporary Health Insurance market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Temporary Health Insurance Market.

Chapter 3: Displayingthe Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Temporary Health Insurance

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Temporary Health Insurance Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Temporary Health Insurance market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Temporary Health Insurance Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Temporary Health Insurance Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

