What is the Future Scope of Facial Injectable Market amidst COVID-19?

The cosmetic industry is booming in the current decade and has experienced over projected three-fold increase in the turnover in the last few decades. There has been a rise in total number of the non-surgical therapies, including injections of dermal fillers and wrinkle relaxers. The trend is primarily due to various technological advancements, such as less risk of infections, low recovery time, no blood loss, and overall reduction in the procedural costs. Thus, the rise in the number of these procedures has encouraged the growth of overall industry including facial injectable.

Additionally, factors like, rising awareness about the external appearance among old and young individuals and growing awareness regarding availability of numerous products and procedures, accredited to the social media influence and increasing globalization are likely to further fuel the growth of the market.

Get a FREE Report Sample with Table of Contents and Figures @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/sample-request/facial-injectables-market-2226

Market Segmentation

By Type

Collagen

Hyaluronic Acid

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Calcium Hydroxylapatite

Polymer Fillers

By Application

Aesthetics

Therapeutic

By Geography

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of LAMEA



Segment Overview

On the basis of type, the facial injectable market is segmented into collagen, botulinum toxin type A, calcium hydroxylapatite, hyaluronic acid, and polymer fillers. The hyaluronic acid segment ruled the market in 2019 and is anticipated to witness productive growth during the forecast period. Increasing use of hyaluronic acid in the cosmetic industry is likely to support the market growth. Hyaluronic acid has become an essential part of the cosmetics owing to strong water holding properties and minor allergic reactions. Cosmetic-grade products has a low molecular weight which facilitates deep penetration of product in the epidermis, releases antioxidants, helps retain water in the cells, and delays aging process, hence contributing towards the market demand.

Regional Overview

North America held major market share in 2019, owing to the increased spending on various aesthetic procedures and easy accessibility of the products. In addition, existence of large geriatric population base in the U.S. and Canada is further likely to fuel demand for these injectables during the forecast period. As per the estimates provided by United States Census Bureau (USCB) in 2014, the geriatric population in the country is likely to reach 83.7 million by the year 2050 from 43.1 million in 2012.

Europe is also estimated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the increasing disposable income coupled with presence of highly innovative healthcare infrastructure and manufacturers. This is likely to assist the market growth for facial injectable over the forecast period. Furthermore, local presence of major players including ALLERGAN, Sinclair Pharma, Ipsen, and Galderma S.A. are likely to assist in growth of this vertical.

Key Players

ALLERGAN; Ipsen; Merz Pharma; Suneva Medical, Inc.; Medytox, Inc.; Sinclair Pharma; Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited; Anika Therapeutics, Inc.; Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.; Galderma S.A.

Know More About COVID-19 Outbreak Impact on this Market

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/enquiry/facial-injectables-market-2226

Competitor overview

Some of the key players include ALLERGAN; Merz Pharma; Suneva, Ipsen; Medical, Inc.; Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.; Medytox, Inc.; Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited; Sinclair Pharma; Anika Therautics, Inc.; and Galderma S.A. The players focusing on growth strategies, such as partnerships, new product launches, regional expansions mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in Jan 2017, ALLERGAN introduced Juvéderm Volite, a hyaluronic acid based injectable gel used to smoothen the face lines, décolletage, neck, and hands in adults.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Facial Injectable

1.2 Specifications of Facial Injectable

1.2.1 Hyaluronic Acid

1.2.2 Collagen

1.2.3 Botulinum Toxin

1.2.4 Polymers and Particles

2 Research Methodolgy

2.1 Primary Research:

2.2 Secondary Research:

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Facial Aesthetic Treatments

3.1.2 Technological Advancements

3.1.3 Effects of Pollution

3.1.4 Increasing Acceptance of Soft Tissue Fillers

3.1.5 Growing Demand for Dermal Filler Techniques From Asian Region

3.2 Restraints:

3.2.1 Complication During Surgery

3.2.2 Side Effects Associated With Facial Injectable

3.3 Opportunity

3.3.1 Rising Awareness About Combination Therapies

3.4 Porters Five Forces

3.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7 Threat of New Entrants

3.8 Threat of Substitutes

3.9 Intensity of Rivalry

3.10 Value Chain Analysis

3.10.1 Inputs

3.10.2 Drug Development

3.10.3 Manufacturing Process of Facial Injectable

3.10.4 Marketing and Distribution

3.11 Supply Chain

Continued…………

Ask for Your Specific Company Profile and Country Level Customization on Reports.

Access Complete Report Details of “Facial Injectable Market, By Type (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum toxin type A, polymers fillers, calcium hydroxylapatite), By Application (Therapeutic, Aesthetic) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026”@ https://www.datalibraryresearch.com/reports/facial-injectables-market-2226

About Data Library Research:

Data Library Research is an market research company that helps to find its passion for helping brands grow, discover, and transform. As a market research company, we take gratification by providing our clients with a detail insights report and data that will genuinely make a difference to the client business. Our mission is just one and very well defined that we want to help our clients to predict their business environment in the market so that they will able to make strategies and make their decision successful.

Our market analyst teams are esoteric with various types of reports in their respective industries. Data Library Research will help you to refine and research on all parameters, and also help to locate the full range of reports. We review the scope and methodology of the reports you choose and give you the in-depth information and advice to ensure the client to make the right purchase decision.

We want our client to make wholehearted and long term business decisions. Data Library Research are committed to deliver their output from market research studies which are based on fact-based and relevant research across the globe. We offer premier market research services that cover all industries verticals, including agro-space defense, agriculture, and food, automotive, basic material, consumer, energy, life science, manufacturing, service, telecom, education, security, technology. We make sure that we make an honest attempt to provide clients an objective strategic insight, which will ultimately result in excellent outcomes.

Contact US:

Alex Pandit,

Senior Manager International Sales and Marketing

Data Library Research

[email protected]

Ph: +13523530818 (US)

www.datalibraryresearch.com