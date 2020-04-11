Workplace Services Market, Segment By Top Manufacturers, Marketing Channel, Global Regions And Forecast Research 2020-2025

This report focuses on the global Workplace Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Workplace Services development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Workplace Services market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
DXC Technology (US)
Wipro (India)
IBM (US)
TCS (India)
Atos (France)
NTT DATA (Japan)
HCL (India)
Fujitsu (Japan)
CompuCom (US)
Cognizant (US)
Unisys (US)
Accenture (Ireland)
Capgemini (France)
T-Systems (Germany)
Zensar (India)
Getronics (the Netherlands)
Computacenter (UK)
Infosys (India)
Tech Mahindra (India)
Pomeroy (US)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Communication and Collaboration Services
Managed Mobility Services
Managed IT Asset Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Media and Entertainment
BFSI
Consumer Goods and Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Education
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Workplace Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Workplace Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Workplace Services are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Workplace Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Managed Communication and Collaboration Services
1.4.3 Managed Mobility Services
1.4.4 Managed IT Asset Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Workplace Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Media and Entertainment
1.5.3 BFSI
1.5.4 Consumer Goods and Retail
1.5.5 Manufacturing
1.5.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.7 Education
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Workplace Services Market Size
2.2 Workplace Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Workplace Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Workplace Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Workplace Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Workplace Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Workplace Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Workplace Services
Continued….
