(2020-2026) Kombucha market Growth Analysis, Opportunities, Trends, Developments and Forecast

Global Kombucha Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 6.12 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.56% over the forecast period 2020 – 2026.

Increasing consumer awareness regarding consuming healthy food and beverages and leading healthy lifestyle are the major factors driving market growth. Due to the rapid development of the production process, the global kombucha market expected to witness significant growth. Rapid development leading to improve and optimize fermentation by reducing the inefficiencies observed during fermentation process. Highly developed bottling technology and automatically generated labeling techniques can further reduce production time as well as reduce the manual labor involved in the process and thus have a positive impact on market growth.

Kombucha also helps to fight against various diseases such as cancer, arthritis, and other degenerative diseases. It can detoxify the body, boost energy levels, increase metabolism, rebuild connective tissue, and reduce headaches. It is rich in bacterial acids and enzymes produced by the human body and uses them to detoxify the system, thus decreasing the pancreatic load and easing the burden on the liver. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of kombucha anticipated to drive the demand for the product in dietary supplements segment which in turn leads to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

People around the world are very concerned about their health. Advanced countries have their own well-formulated policies and practices regarding health. Adoption of a Probiotic food and beverage culture in a country like India to prevent various diseases, rather than to cure them through by low investment. Additionally, production of Probiotic foods at the household level, is the main driver of the growth of kombucha market.

Supermarkets offer ease of accessibility and have a large variety of products. As Supermarkets are the manufacturer’s most favored distribution partners as their appealing packaging solutions have a direct appeal to customers coming in for shopping. Ease in accessibility driving the market growth.

North America is expected to dominate the Kombucha market with the largest revenue share. Due to the presence of a large number of kombucha products companies across this region. Due to the rise in the number of health-conscious populations in the area, coupled with the growing use of kombucha in the food & beverage industry for both preservative and taste-enhancing purposes.

The major market players in the global Kombucha market are GT’S Living Foods, KeVita Inc., Health Ade, Revive Kombucha, The Hain Celestial Group Inc, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Makana Beverages Inc., Nessalla Kombucha, Reed’s Inc., Mojo Beverages, Cell-Nique Corporation, Wonder Drink, Kosmic, The Humm Buchiand and Other Prominent Players.

