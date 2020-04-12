Aluminum Trays Market Analysis, manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions & Forecast up to 2023

Aluminum Trays Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Global Aluminum Trays Market by Companies:

Global Aluminum Trays Market: Segmentation

The global aluminum trays market has been segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type, the global aluminum trays market has been segmented as:

Disposable aluminum trays

Standard aluminum trays

Aluminum sterilized trays

On the basis of end use industry, the global aluminum trays market has been segmented as:

Medical industry

Food and beverages industry

Automotive industry

On the basis of thickness, the global aluminum trays market has been segmented as:

<500 µ

500 µ -1500 µ

1500 µ -2500 µ

2500 µ -4000 µ

>4000 µ

Global Aluminum Trays Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the aluminum trays market has been divided into seven regions as follows:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

The Western Europe and North America aluminum trays markets are expected to be heavily influenced by the packed food market. Ready-to-eat meals segment is expected to gain traction and enjoy healthy growth over the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China and India have witnessed rapid adoption of on-the-go food consumption trend, owing to increasing disposable income and increased per capita spending on food.

Global Aluminum Trays Market: Players

Some of the players operating in the global aluminum trays market are –

Envases Del Plata S.A., Formacia, Durable Packaging, International, Nicholl Food Packaging Ltd, Artekno Oy, Wyda Packaging (Pty) Ltd., Alufoil Products Pvt. Ltd, Penny Plate, LLC, and Confoil.

Global Aluminum Trays Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

