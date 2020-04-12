Aromatic Isocyanates Market 2020 – Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

The global Aromatic Isocyanates market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Aromatic Isocyanates market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Aromatic Isocyanates market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Aromatic Isocyanates across various industries.

The Aromatic Isocyanates market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Dow Chemical Company

BASF

Wanhua Chemical

Covestro

Huntsman Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Chemtura Corporation

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Toluenediisocyanate (TDI)

Methylenediphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)

Naphthalene 1,5-Diisocyanate (NDI)

P-Phenylene Diisocyanate (PPDI)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Aromatic Isocyanates for each application, including-

Polyurethane Foam

Elastomers

Adhesive and Sealant

Coating

The Aromatic Isocyanates market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

