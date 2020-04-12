Baby Bath and Shower Product Market to Observe Strong Development by2017 – 2022

Baby shower and bath product are a type of consumer goods used on a daily basis. These products do not involve harmful chemicals as they are used on baby skin. The global baby shower and bath product market is influenced by several aspects which relate to the functionality of the baby shower and bath products. These products are soft on skin, provide anti-bacterial effect, come in good aroma and are not harsh on baby’s skin. These characteristics carry out the function of health and cleanliness as well as fragrance.

Moreover, there are different types of flavors available in the baby shower product ecosystem, which adds to their credibility and availability. They are also available in several stores, adding to convenience. Moreover, rising disposable income of people as well as increasing awareness regarding health and new brands supporting health for babies has triggered the growth of the baby shower and bath product market.

Baby shower and bath products are those consumer goods which are used almost regularly or on a daily basis. These products are well suited for babies with respect to skin care, bacteria removal, softness and aroma. This category of baby commodities include products which are used during shower such as shampoo, shower gel, conditioners etc.

According to XploreMR’s research report on the Global baby shower and bath products market, the market is anticipated to reflect a value of about US$ 8.7 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2022) and is poised to develop at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period of 2017-2022.

APEJ Region Surpasses Other Regions

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to dominate the global baby shower and bath product market with respect to market share. The region shows higher market attractiveness and is more lucrative for the expansion of the market. Asia Pacific excluding Japan is likely to expand at a significant growth rate to register a CAGR of 6% throughout the period of forecast 2017-2022. Middle East and Africa region is also poised to expand at a comparatively high growth rate throughout the forecast period. Europe and North America grow at a comparatively low yet steady growth rates.

By product, the conditioner segment and soap & shower gel segment are poised to expand at similar growth rates and with respect to market share, these segments, as of 2017, do not have much if a difference. The conditioner segment, however, is a shade better than the soap & shower gel segment. It would be wise to consider both these segments from an investment standpoint. But, it would be better to invest in the shampoo segment within the product category as it shows higher potential. The shampoo segment has been anticipated to reflect higher market share and is growing at a robust 6.4% CAGR throughout the assessment period. It is also anticipated that the shampoo segment should gain the highest BPS by 2022 end.

Specialty Stores Outpaces Other Segments by Sales Channel

The specialty stores segment by sales channel is expected to expand at a higher growth rate as compared to other segments by sales channel during the forecast period 2017-2022. It also witnesses a good market share percentage and this is expected to grow in the coming years. Manufacturers involved in the global baby shower and bath product market should consider specialty stores as a potential sales channel. The specialty stores segment is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% throughout the forecast period.

Modern Trade Segment to Show Dominance in the Global Market

By sales channel, the modern trade segment is anticipated to dominate the global baby shower and bath product market during the period of assessment. According to market observations, the modern trade segment dominated the global market during 2016, and this is expected to continue in 2017 and till 2022. The modern trade segment however, is anticipated to expand at a slower rate as compared to remaining segments by sales channel. The others segment grows at the lowest growth rate in this category.

Mass Baby Care Product Segment to Show Higher Market Share

Mass baby care product segment by price is expected to show high market share by forecast year end. This segment is expected to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period 2017 -2022. Mass baby care product segment held a market share of 72.6% in 2017 and is poised to dominate the global baby shower and bath product market during the period of assessment. But, it is expected to lose BPS by 2022 end as compared to premium baby care product segment by price.

Competition Tracking

The research study has profiled companies which are expected to remain active in the expansion of global baby shower and bath product market throughout 2022. Companies such as Kimberly Clark, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Wipro, Burt's Bees, Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Loreal SA, Chicco, Babyganics, Himalaya, Sebapharma, Weleda and Mothercare.

