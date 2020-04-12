Brake oil After Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2025

By Market Players:

segmented as follows:

Off-highway Brakeoil Aftermarket, by Type

DOT 3

DOT 4

DOT 5

DOT 5.1

Off-highway Brakeoil Aftermarket, by End-user Industry

Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Others

Off-highway Brakeoil Aftermarket: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The market for DOT 3 type of brakeoil is smaller as compared to the market for DOT 5, due to the consumer preference for silicone based brakeoil for off-highway vehicles.

The end-consumer preference is shifting toward DOT 5 brakeoil for aftermarket services, owing to the rise in awareness about the safety of off-highway vehicles, especially used in rough terrains.

The global mining sector prefers the use of brakeoil for off-highway vehicles.

The construction sector prefers the use of off-highway brakeoil for the purpose of infrastructure development and real estate to meet the needs of the rising population. The agriculture sector is anticipated to expand at a faster pace during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

