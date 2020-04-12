Commercial Construction Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2025

This report focuses on the global Commercial Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Commercial Construction market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Vinci

Grupo ACS

Bechtel

Hochtief

Balfour Beatty

Bouygues Construction

Kiewit

Royal BAM Group

Laing O\’Rourke

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

New Construction

Repair and Maintenance

Refurbishment and Demolition

Market segment by Application, split into

Leisure and Hospitality Buildings

Office Buildings

Outdoor Leisure Facilities

Retail Buildings

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Commercial Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Commercial Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

