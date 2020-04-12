Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Drug Discovery Informatics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Drug Discovery Informatics development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Drug Discovery Informatics market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Infosys

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Schrödinger

Dassault Systèmes

Charles River Laboratories

Selvita

Certara

GVK Biosciences

Collaborative Drug Discovery

Openeye Scientific Software

IO Informatics

Novo Informatics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drug Discovery Informatics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.5.3 Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size

2.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Drug Discovery Informatics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Drug Discovery Informatics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Drug Discovery Informatics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acq

Continued….

