End User Computing (EUC) Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis, Business Growth, Applications, Emerging Opportunities And Forecast 2025

End-user computing (EUC) refers to systems in which non-programmers can create working applications. EUC is a group of approaches to computing that aim to better integrate end users into the computing environment.

In 2017, the global End User Computing (EUC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global End User Computing (EUC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the End User Computing (EUC) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Igel

Genpact

Tech Mahindra

Mindtree

HCL Infosystems

Infosys

Fujitsu

Netapp

EMTEC

Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic

CSS Corp

Focus Technology Solutions

Emerio

Fortem Information Technology

Nucleus Software

Connection

Coreio

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Training and Education

System Integration

Managed Services

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Education

Healthcare

Government

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of End User Computing (EUC) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

