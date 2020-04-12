Face Recognition Ststems Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

This report focuses on the global Face Recognition Ststems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Face Recognition Ststems development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Face Recognition Ststems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

3M

NEC Corporation

Aware Inc

Safran Group

Animetrics

Daon

Ayonix

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Keylemon

Nviso SA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

2D Face Recognition

3D Face Recognition

Thermal Face Recognition

Market segment by Application, split into

Emotion Recognition

Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Face Recognition Ststems are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Face Recognition Ststems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 2D Face Recognition

1.4.3 3D Face Recognition

1.4.4 Thermal Face Recognition

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Face Recognition Ststems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Emotion Recognition

1.5.3 Law Enforcement, Surveillance, and Monitoring

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Face Recognition Ststems Market Size

2.2 Face Recognition Ststems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Face Recognition Ststems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Face Recognition Ststems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Face Recognition Ststems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Face Recognition Ststems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Face Recognition Ststems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Face Recognition Ststems Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Face Recognition Ststems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Face Recognition Ststems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Face Recognition Ststems Market

3.5 M

