Fiber Laser Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During2018-2028

is XploreMR study offers a nine-year analysis and forecast for the global fiber laser market for the period between 2018 and 2027. The study on the fiber laser market considers 2017 as the base year with market values estimated for 2018 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2019 to 2027. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) in terms of both value and volume has been presented from 2019 to 2027

e fiber laser market study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional, and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with fiber laser market segment-level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the fiber laser market study and perspectives of industry participants, the global fiber laser market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2019 and 2027 in terms of value.

e XploreMR report on the fiber laser market carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as laser type, output power, and application. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the fiber laser market. Fiber lasers, as considered under the scope of the report, are monolithic devices that utilize high-power semiconductor diodes to pump an active optical fiber. Fiber laser is primarily utilized in material processing applications (such as cutting, welding, marking and engraving) and medical, communications and advanced applications. Each section of the report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding of the dynamics and behaviour of the fiber laser market. The report begins with market definitions, market taxonomy, followed by the market background, dynamics and overview. Advantages of fiber laser and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape have also been covered in the subsequent sections. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the fiber laser market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews with the key stakeholders and trends in the fiber laser market. Fiber Laser Market: Segmentation Laser Type Output Power Application Region Continuous Wave Lasers Pulsed Lasers Quasi Continuous Wave Laser Low Power (Up to 100 Watts) Medium Power (100W-2,000W) High Power (More than 2,000 W) Cutting Welding & Other High Power Applications Marking Fine & Micro Processing Communications and Advanced Applications Medical North America Latin America Europe China APAC MEA In the following sections of the report, market value (US$ Mn) and volume (in Units) projections for the fiber laser market on the basis of the aforementioned segments have been covered at a global level. The global fiber laser market values represented in these sections have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. Fiber laser market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks such as absolute $ opportunity analysis and attractiveness analysis for each of the segments.

e next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global fiber laser market based on six prominent regions with market numbers represented for key countries considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions. The fiber laser market analysis sections cover regional trends and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends and market share analysis. Aforementioned sections gauge the contemporary market scenario and growth prospects in the global fiber laser market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value. Another crucial feature included in XploreMR’s comprehensive report is the analysis of all the key segments in the fiber laser market and the regional adoption, along with the revenue forecast. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. In the last section of the report, a competitive landscape of the fiber laser market has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorised on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the fiber laser market and key differentiating factors, and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes fiber laser manufacturers, distributors and end-users. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the fiber laser market report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the fiber laser market. Examples of some of the key competitors involved in the global fiber laser market include IPG Photonics Corporation, Maxphotonics Co., Ltd , TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Coherent, Inc., Newport Corporation, Wuhan Raycus Fiber Laser Technologies Co., Ltd., Lumentum Operations LLC, Fanuc Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Keopsys S.A., Fujikura Ltd. and NLight, Inc.

