Flash-Based Array Market Trends, Strong Application Scope, Key Players, Growth and Forecast by 2026

Flash-Based Array Market Insights 2018

Market Segmentation

By Product Type All-flash Array Hybrid Flash Array

By Enterprise Type Large Enterprise SMEs

By Storage Capacity Less than 100 TB Between 100 TB to 500 TB Between 500 TB to 1 PB More than 1 PB

By End-user Vertical BFSI Healthcare Media and Entertainment IT & Telecommunication Retail Government Manufacturing Others

By region North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the global flash-based array market across different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis covering absolute dollar opportunity, BPS analysis, and market attractiveness analysis across different regional markets. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), APAC (Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APAC), MEA (GCC Countries, South Africa and rest of MEA).

The final section of the report focuses on the competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key players in the global flash-based array market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global flash-based array market.

Research Methodology

The global flash-based array market is consolidated in nature, means this market is governed by top players, hence, by considering the market share contribution of top players Persistence Market Research has calculated the global numbers for this market. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the report starts by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the flash-based array market will develop in the future. In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, the report not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the global flash-based array market. As previously highlighted, the global flash-based array market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of product type, enterprise type, storage capacity, end-user vertical and based on different regions are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segmentsÃ¢â¬â¢ relative contribution to market growth. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global flash-based array market.

