High Performance Computing (HPC) and High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market Outlook Analysis by 2025

Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Microsoft Corporation, Lenovo Group Ltd., SAS Institute, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Teradata Corporation, Cisco systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc., Dell Inc., Cray Inc., Juniper Networks, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ATOS SE, active in theglobal High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market have beenprofiled in this study. Details such as business overview, geographical presence, and revenue along with strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiles.Market revenue share (in terms of US$ Mn and %) has also been provided for players as profiled in the report.

Market Segmentation: Global High Performance Computing (HPC) & High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) Market

HPC & HPDA Market, by Component

Hardware Server HPC Server HFDA Server Storage

Software (Applications and platform)

Services

Network

Cloud

HPC & HPDA Market, by Industry Application

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Energy &Utilities

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Professional Services

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail & Consumer Goods

Transport & Logistics

Government

Defense

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others (Geo science, Weather)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the HPC & HPDA market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



