Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market – Insights on Upcoming Trends 2025

On the basis of application, the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is segmented into industrial, commercial and domestic. Commercial segment is expected to contribute significant share by 2016 and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Revenue generated from the sales of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in APEJ is set to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2016–2026

Increasing focus on health hygiene coupled with increasing number of hospitals is expected to drive the demand for cleaning chemicals over the forecast period. This is expected to be the major reason for rise in demand for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in the APEJ region. Increasing number of hospitals coupled with a growing infrastructure sector will lead to an increase in demand for cleaning chemicals in this region over the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36.1% of total market value share by the end of 2016. Western Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Capacity expansion is the main strategy adopted by key players in North America and Europe

The major players operating the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market are BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group among others. These key players are strategically focussing on expansion of their production plants in order to maintain their market share in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

