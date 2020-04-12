Lead Acid Battery Market By Application, Type & Factors Influencing Future Market Drivers 2019-2025

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Lead Acid Battery Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Lead Acid Battery market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Lead Acid Battery market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Lead Acid Battery market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Lead Acid Battery market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Lead Acid Battery from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Lead Acid Battery market

competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global lead acid battery market by segmenting it in terms of product type and application. In terms of product type, the lead acid battery market has been classified into flooded and sealed. The sealed product type segment has been sub-segmented into AGM and gel. In terms of application type, the lead acid battery market has been segregated into automotive, motorcycles, motive power, renewable power, UPS & telecom, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for lead acid battery in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of lead acid battery for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global lead acid battery market has been provided in terms of revenue in US$ Mn and in terms of volume in thousand units. Market size has been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level market.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global lead acid battery market. Key players operating in the lead acid battery market include EnerSys, EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD., JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC, and GS Yuasa Corporation. Other players include First National Battery, NorthStar, Amar Raja Batteries Ltd, HOPPECKE, Exide Technologies, HBL Power Systems Limited, C&D Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Co., FIAMM Energy Technology S.p.A., Crown Battery Manufacturing Co., and Trojan Battery Company.

Lead Acid Battery Market, by Product Type

Flooded

Sealed AGM Gel



Lead Acid Battery Market, by Application

Automotive

Motorcycles

Motive Power

Renewable Power

UPS & Telecom

Others (Wheelchairs, etc.)

Lead Acid Battery Market, By region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Takeaways

The market for sealed lead acid battery products is smaller as compared to the market for flooded lead acid battery products, due to the high demand from automotive and motorcycle application segments.

Lead acid batteries are majorly employed for starting, lighting, and ignition in automotive application. Flooded lead acid battery is more suitable due to its quick surge of energy for automotive application.

On a global scale, 80% of the lead acid batteries produced are recycled. Lead acid battery is the most recycled product.

The flooded segment is anticipated to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period.

AGM sealed lead acid batteries are less expensive than gel sealed lead acid batteries. Therefore, these are gaining popularity due to their high performance in varied temperatures.

Automotive and motorcycle application segments held more than 60% share of the market in 2017. This trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the lead acid battery market during the forecast period.

The global Lead Acid Battery market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Lead Acid Battery market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Lead Acid Battery market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Lead Acid Battery Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Lead Acid Battery market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Lead Acid Battery market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Lead Acid Battery Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Lead Acid Battery market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.