Natural Language Processing (NLP) in Healthcare and Life Sciences Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

This report focuses on global natural language processing (NLP) in health care and life science status, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key market and key players. The objectives of the study are to present automatic natural language processing (NLP) in the development of health care and life sciences in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for automatic natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences was millions of U.S. dollars and is projected to grow to millions of U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The main actors covered by this study

3M (Minnesota)

Cerner Corporation (Missouri)

IBM Corporation (New York)

Microsoft Corporation (Washington)

Nuance Communications (Massachusetts)

M * Modal (Tennessee)

Health Fidelity (Californie)

Dolbey Systems (Ohio)

Linguamatics ( Cambridge)

Apixio (San Mateo)

Market segment by type, product can be divided into statistical hybrid

based on rules

Market segment by application, divided into

translation

automatic

Automated generation of information extraction Generation of reporting

predictive risk analysis

Other

Market segment by region / country, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South East Asia

in

Central and South America

The objectives of the study in this report are:

Analyze global natural language processing (NLP) in healthcare and life sciences, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key market and key players.

Introduce Natural Language Processing (NLP) in the development of health care and life sciences in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the natural language processing (NLP) market in healthcare and life sciences are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For data by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

