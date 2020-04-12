Natural language processing (NLP) Market 2020 Analysis By Organizations Size, New Technologies, Services, Solutions, Trends, Verticals and Geographical Analysis by 2025

This report focuses on the global Natural language processing (NLP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Natural language processing (NLP) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Natural language processing (NLP) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Apple Incorporation

Dolbey Systems

Google

Microsoft Corporation

Verint Systems

3M

IBM Incorporation

NetBase Solutions

SAS Institute Inc

HP

Baidu

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Rule-Based

Statistical

Hybrid

Market segment by Application, split into

Web Search

Language Translation

Customer Service

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Natural language processing (NLP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Natural language processing (NLP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Natural language processing (NLP) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Rule-Based

1.4.3 Statistical

1.4.4 Hybrid

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Web Search

1.5.3 Language Translation

1.5.4 Customer Service

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size

2.2 Natural language processing (NLP) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Natural language processing (NLP) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Natural language processing (NLP) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Natural language processing (NLP) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

Continued….

