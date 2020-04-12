Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market – Notable Developments & Key Players by 2025

In 2018, the market size of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) .

This report studies the global market size of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market, the following companies are covered:

has been segmented into:

Web Based PACS

Cloud-Based PACS

On-premise

Further, next section included in the report is on the basis of components that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of components, the global PACS market has been segmented into:

Imaging modalities X-ray Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Others

Secured Network

Workstations and Archives

Another section included in the report is on the basis of business mode that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of business mode, the global PACS market has been segmented into:

Enterprise

Departmental

Furthermore, there is a section included in the report is on the basis of end-users that analyses the market and presents the forecast in terms of volume and value for the next 10 years. On the basis of end-users, the global PACS market has been segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinic Imaging

Dental Practices

Imaging Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Research & Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The following section of the report includes analysis of the global PACS market on the basis of region. The global PACS market is segmented into seven key regions:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components in the global PACS market. In the final section of the report on the global PACS market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global PACS manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The report contains company profiles of some key players in the market. Some market players featured in this report are Carestream Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V.-(Philips Healthcare), Agfa-Gevaert Group, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc. (an IBM company), Sectra AB, and Mckesson Corp.

Research methodology

To deduce market size, the report considered the average selling price of various types of PACS across geographies. Furthermore, data points such as regional split and market split by end-users and process and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at suitable market estimates. The forecast presented in the report evaluates the total revenue that is expected to be generated across the global PACS market over forecast period (2016–2026). When developing the market forecast, the starting point involved sizing up the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape during the forecast period. Given the characteristics of the market, PMR triangulated the data on the basis of various analysis based on both supply side and demand side.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyses the market on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities in the global PACS market.

As previously highlighted, the market for PACS is split into various sub-segments or categories, on the basis of by deployment type, by component, by business mode, end users, and region. All these sub-segments or categories have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of many key trends in the global PACS market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the PACS market by region, by deployment type, by component, by business mode, end users and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global PACS market.

In order to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and performance of the global PACS market, PMR has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.