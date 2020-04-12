Prebiotic fiber Market Growth Analysis by Manufacturers, Countries, Type, Drivers by 2025

The global prebiotic fiber market is competitive and growing rapidly. Some of the key players in prebiotic fiber markets are Yakult Pharmaceuticals, BENEO, Cargill, DuPont, Nexira, Ingredion, Friesland Campina, Fonterra, Prenexus Health, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Royal Cosun. More companies are taking interest in prebiotic fiber market as the market is expected to show potential growth.

Prebiotic fiber Market is robustly increasing due to a wide range of applications. The prebiotic fiber are known to enhance the health of pets and used as pet food additives. The growing pet industry has created new opportunities for use of prebiotic fiber in pet food. The companies are launching products, consisting of a combination of probiotics and prebiotics, increasing popularity of such products, creates positive opportunities prebiotic fiber market. With increased research & development and a large number of applications, the prebiotic fiber market is expected to increase rapidly.

Europe is currently leading in prebiotic fiber market with the presence of key market players in the prebiotic fiber space. Europe is supposed to continue to dominate the prebiotic fiber market over the forecast period with the launches of innovative and new prebiotic fiber products in the market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the key player in the gut health products market over the forecast period owing to rising awareness and health concern among the consumers about the benefits prebiotic. North America being a mature market in health products and thus is expected to grow at a steady pace in prebiotic fiber market.

