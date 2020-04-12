Smart Speaker Market Applications and Company’s Active in the Industry

Smart Speaker Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Smart Speaker market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Smart Speaker is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Smart Speaker market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Smart Speaker market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Smart Speaker market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Smart Speaker industry.

Smart Speaker Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Smart Speaker market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Smart Speaker Market:

Competitive Dynamics

The report profiles well-established players including Amazon.com, Inc., Apple, Inc., Harman International, Sonos, Inc., Alibaba Group, and Xiaomi, Inc. among others. These are some of the well established players innovating novel smart speakers around the world to compete with other players. For instance, in April 2018, Google, Inc. announced its smart speaker named “Google Home Mini” powered by AI based voice assistant in India to compete with the smart speakers from Amazon.com, Inc. i.e. “Amazon Echo” and “Amazon Echo Dot.” For online selling of its smart speakers, Google, Inc. partnered with Flipkart and Reliance Digital, Croma, and other stores for brick and mortar selling. Furthermore, to beat the competition, the company used competitive offers and pricing i.e. Google Home Mini costs US$ 7.46 lesser than Amazon Echo Dot.

Global Smart Speaker Market

The Global Smart Speaker Market is segmented as Follows:

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Components

Hardware Processor Microphone Connectivity IC Audio System Others

Software

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Mode of Sale

Online

Offline

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Application

Commercial

Personal

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Voice Assistant Type

Amazon Alexa

Google Assistant

Apple Siri

Microsoft Cortana

Others

Global Smart Speaker Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



