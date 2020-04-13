2020 Remote Asset Managements Market Size: by Application, Type, Trend, Revenue, Overview, Growth and Forecasts-2025

This report focuses on the global status of remote asset management, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of remote asset management in the United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global market for remote asset management was millions of U.S. dollars and is expected to reach one million U.S. dollars by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2018-2025.

The main players covered in this study

AT&T (United States)

Cisco Systems (United States)

Hitachi (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

PTC Inc (United States)

Infosys Limited (India)

IBM (United States)

Rockwell Automation ( United States)

SAP SE (Germany)

Verizon Communications (United States)

Market segment by type, the product can be divided into

application management

Device management

Connectivity management

Market segment by application, divided into production

monitoring

Connected logistics and fleet management

Connected Agriculture

Building Automation

Health and well- being remotely

intelligent Retail

Utilities and Smart Grids

Other

market sector by country / region, this report covers

United States in

Europe

China

Japan South

Asia – Central and South

India

The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:

Analyze the global status of remote asset management, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players.

Present the development of remote asset management in the United States, Europe and China.

Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.

Define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the The size of the remote asset management market is as follows:

Historical year: 2013-2017

Base year: 2017

Estimated year: 2018

Forecast year 2018 to 2025

For information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.

Contents

Chapter One: Overview of the Report

1.1 Scope of the study

1.2 Key market segments

1.3 Actors covered

1.4 Market analysis by type

1.4.1 Growth rate in the size of the global remote asset management market by type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Application management

1.4.3 Device management

1.4.4 Connectivity management

1.5 Market by application

1.5.1 Global market share of remote asset management by application (2013 -2025)

1.5.2 Production monitoring

1.5.3 Connected logistics and fleet management

1.5.4 Connected agriculture

1.5.5 Building automation

1.5.6 Distance health care and well-being

1.5.7 Smart retail

1.5.8 Public services and

smart grids 1.5.9 Other

1.6 Objectives of the study

1.7 year considered

Chapter Two: Trends in Global Growth

2.1 Remote asset management Market size

2.2 Growth trends in remote asset management by region

2.2.1 Size of the remote asset management market by region (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Market share of remote asset management by region (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry trends

2.3.1 Trends in

market 2.3.2 Market drivers

2.3.3

Chapter Market opportunities Three: Market share of the main players

3.1 Remote asset management Market size by manufacturers

3.1.1 Global revenues from remote asset management by manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Remote Global Asset Man

Suite …

