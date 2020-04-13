Advanced Medical Nutrition Market to Record a Robust Growth Rate of CAGR 7.2% During 2025

“Medical Nutrition Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast 2017–2025,” a new report by Persistence Market Research concentrates on the parenteral nutrition segment and its overall performance in the global medical nutrition market for the duration of eight years. The report segments the global parenterally administered medical nutrition market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, nutrition type and region.

Global Medical Nutrition Market: Forecast by Product Type

This segment is divided into Amino Acid Solution, Multiple Vitamins and Antioxidants, Lipid Emulsion, Trace Elements, 2C Bags, and 3C Bags. The Amino Acid Solution segment dominated the global parenteral medical nutrition market in terms of revenue in 2016, and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. Amino Acid Solution segment is the most attractive segment, with a market attractiveness index of 1.8 over the forecast period.

Global Medical Nutrition Market: Forecast by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Compound Pharmacies are the sub-segments in this category. The Retail Pharmacies segment is expected to be the second most lucrative market in the global parenteral nutrition market by distribution channel, with an attractiveness index of 0.5 during the forecast period.

The Retail Pharmacies segment is estimated to account for 13.1% value share in 2017. Hospital Pharmacies will hold the largest market share of more than 65% throughout the forecast period.

Global Medical Nutrition Market: Forecast by Nutrition Type

The global parenterally administered medical nutrition market is estimated to represent incremental opportunity of US$ 2,577.4 Mn between 2017 and 2025. The market is expected to grow from US$ 3,468.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 6,046.3 Mn by 2025 end. This represents a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period.

Global Medical Nutrition Market: Forecast by Region

The North America region dominated the global parenteral medical nutrition market in terms of revenue in 2016, and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. North America is the most attractive regional market, with an attractiveness index of 2.2 over the forecast period. Revenue from the North America regional market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 8.7% over 2017–2025, to reach US$ 2,365.9 Mn by 2025.

