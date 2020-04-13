Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Applications, Manufacturers, Trends Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Assessment of the Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market

The recent study on the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market during the forecast period.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players including Aeroqual, Ecotech, Vaisala, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., TSI Inc., Horiba Ltd., CEM Corporation, Siemens AG, and Kaiterra. These established players are engaged in the development and introduction of innovative air quality monitoring equipment for end-users in the market. For instance in February 2017, Aeroqual, a prominent provider of air quality monitoring systems, introduced a compact air quality monitoring station AQS 1. The AQS 1 is designed for long term fixed air quality monitoring and is fully weather proof. Furthermore, the product has an in-built data communication system and can be calibrated in the field. Furthermore, companies are forming strategic partnerships in order to capture higher market share.

The air quality monitoring equipment market has been segmented as below:

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Type

Air Pollution Sampler

Anemometers

Gas Analyzers and Detectors

Particle Counter

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by End-user

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Medical

Construction

Chemical

Others

Global Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market establish their foothold in the current Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market solidify their position in the Air Quality Monitoring Equipment market?

