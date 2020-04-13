Airport Service industry Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts To 2026

The Global Airport Services industry is expected to be valued worth USD 218.5 billion by 2026 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1 percent in the forecast period 2020-2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to factors such as the opening of new airports, expansion of new domestic and regional routes in the aviation market, and air passenger traffic. Global airport service deals in providing support services ranging from passenger handling, ramp and loading, operations, and other services within its airport network provided at a certain distance from the airport’s facilities.

The emerging trends which have been hugely impacting the expansion of the global airport service market include the introduction of green gates to reduce emissions, increasing trends of artificial intelligence in the air transport industry, the introduction of virtual technology to support customer service and growing use of smartphone apps to help the passenger for schedule planning.

As per service type, the Global Airport Service Market by Hospitality Event Services further divided as Special passenger care services, catering services, passenger parking field, training, security services, retail and duty-free and baggage handling segments, Cargo Handling Services further segmented as Cargo operations and baggage handling segments, aircraft handling and its related services including operation of fueling, Runway Maintenance, Ramp Services, Aircraft de-icing and Others.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are few of the key regions where the presence of the global airport service market can be witnessed. In 2019, Europe contributed the largest share to the global airport service market owing to factors such as open skies regulations, ensuring more flights in and out of Europe, removal of air-service limitations between the countries, helping to drive tourism and remove air-service limitations between countries.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Airport Service market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Airport Service production and industry insights help decision-makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

